Broadway’s ‘A Doll’s House’ With Jessica Chastain Sets Opening Night, Venue

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago
A Doll’s House , the upcoming Broadway revival starring Jessica Chastain , will begin its 16-week limited engagement with previews at the Hudson Theatre on Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9 opening night.

The dates and venue were announced today by producers The Jamie Lloyd Company.

The production of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark, in a new adaptation by Amy Herzog, is being described by producers as a “radical” new take. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, December 6.

Additional casting and creative team for A Doll’s House will be announced shortly.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production “will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater” when it premiered in 1879, producers say.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of A Doll’s House is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove.

Chastain, whose casting was announced earlier this month, appeared on Broadway in the 2012 production of The Heiress . She’s currently appearing in the critically acclaimed The Good Nurse for Netflix and will next be seen as country music legend Tammy Wynette in Showtime’s limited series George & Tammy opposite Michael Shannon as George Jones.

