Strategy and tactics games tend to draw out – and Marvel’s Midnight Suns are no different. We’re expecting tons of hours will be poured into this game, so people who want to invest their time and money into video games will likely ask how long it takes to beat Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Here’s just long it’ll take you to beat the game and complete it, defeating Lilith’s forces and winning the hearts of all Marvel heroes fighting alongside you.

9 HOURS AGO