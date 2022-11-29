RNC launches post-midterm postmortem

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that the post-midterm review and the Republican Party Advisory Council are unrelated.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is launching a post-midterm postmortem several weeks after the November midterms, which delivered disappointing results for the GOP across the board.

The review also comes as RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel confronts a possible leadership challenge.

In a Nov. 16 letter to RNC members, McDaniel announced a post-midterm review committee, which would be chaired by members Henry Barbour and Harmeet Dhillon.

“The results from last Tuesday were not everything we had hoped, and while I am proud of successes we had, I am also aware there are lessons to be learned and there is always room for improvement,” McDaniel wrote.

“This committee will assess where the Party excelled and where we need to improve, especially in the clear underperformance among independent voters that we saw last Tuesday and offer ideas as to how we do better in the future,” she added.

News of the review was first reported by Politico , which noted that a report is expected to be published by the first half of next year.

The RNC also announced on Tuesday the creation of a Republican Party Advisory Council, which is expected to “advise on engaging with suburban women, winning the youth vote, holding Big Tech accountable, supporting law enforcement, and delivering for Americans of faith,” according to a press release.

Among those who will sit on the council include Sen.-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.), former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, former Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters (R) and Rep.-elect John James (R-Mich.).

“As we assess the midterms and plan for 2024, we are gathering a diverse range of respected leaders in our movement to join together and help chart a winning course in the years to come. I am thrilled that this talented group of Republicans will be shoulder to shoulder with us as we work to grow our party, hold Democrats accountable, and elect Republicans,” McDaniel said in a statement.

The November midterms ultimately handed the GOP narrow control in the House, but the margin fell far short of expectations set by party leaders.

While there is still one Senate race to be determined — a Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker — Democrats have retained their slim majority in the upper chamber.

McDaniel is fending off a possible leadership challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who lost the New York gubernatorial race against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) by a closer-than-expected margin. Zeldin hasn’t formally announced a bid but has said he’s considering one.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced Monday he’s running for the RNC chair.

