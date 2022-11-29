Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
David Bakhtiari appendectomy knocks him out of Packers’ Week 13 vs. Bears
In a rather painful news for the Green Bay Packers, they will be missing one of their Aaron Rodgers protectors with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari ruled out for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari had to undergo an appendectomy on Friday and so needs time to rest and recover,...
Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates
The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that. […] The post Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shocking Trent Williams update will worry Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of 49ers vs. Dolphins game
Jimmy Garoppolo could be without one of his main protectors in Trent Williams when the San Francisco 49ers play the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Williams reportedly left Friday’s practice and walked back into the locker room due to some back issues, putting his availability for Sunday’s game in limbo. He has since been listed […] The post Shocking Trent Williams update will worry Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of 49ers vs. Dolphins game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns
The San Francisco 49ers have a crucial matchup on the docket against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, and they received some encouraging news at the running back position ahead of the clash. Christian McCaffrey told reporters on Thursday that he “dodged a bullet” in regard to his recent injury and that he’s expecting to […] The post 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson
It’s probably time to start imagining Kirk Cousins with a grill. Apparently, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is dead serious about getting one just like teammate and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins even said that a grill is “in the works,” according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. Kirk Cousins said a grill is "in […] The post Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans latest injury report should worry Jalen Hurts, Eagles
The Tennessee Titans may have all of their stars ready to go for Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Both rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons participated in practice on Friday. Throughout this season, Jeffery Simmons has dealt with an ankle injury. This led to him missing practice on […] The post Titans latest injury report should worry Jalen Hurts, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 13 in the NFL and fantasy football season, and fantasy managers are staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep...
Bills QB Josh Allen’s heartwarming gesture for kid after Patriots win proves he’s the MVP
Josh Allen recently led the Buffalo Bills to a 24-10 victory over division rivals New England Patriots in a record-setting performance (in more ways than one). Allen completed 22 out of 33 passes, two of which were for touchdowns. Nonetheless, Allen, who now ranks second in the entire NFL in passing touchdowns, will have plenty […] The post Bills QB Josh Allen’s heartwarming gesture for kid after Patriots win proves he’s the MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles get a major Robert Quinn injury update ahead of the Week 13 clash vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles have officially ruled out defensive end Robert Quinn from their Week 13 home matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Friday. The Eagles released their final injury report for Week 13 on Friday, and Quinn did not feature in practice on the day due to a knee injury. Even though […] The post Eagles get a major Robert Quinn injury update ahead of the Week 13 clash vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ offensive line injury woes will leave 49ers’ Nick Bosa salivating
The Miami Dolphins may end up being without both of their starting offensive tackles for their Week 13 road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 13 on Friday, and they officially ruled out right tackle Austin Jackson, while Terron Armstead is listed as doubtful. Armstead and […] The post Dolphins’ offensive line injury woes will leave 49ers’ Nick Bosa salivating appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sustained an abdominal injury on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting some concerns among his fantasy football owners. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped an important update on the Steelers RB, providing some good news for both the Steelers organization and his fantasy football managers. Per Rapoport, […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit
The New York Giants are among three teams that are openly vying for Odell Beckham Jr.’s services. The enigmatic wide receiver announced his traveling schedule earlier this week, with stops at the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Beckham Jr.’s first stop was with his former team, the Giants. He met with team […] The post Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Williams hit with official injury designation for Week 13 vs. Raiders
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will be without a key contributor on offense in Week 13 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out of the contest. Earlier in the season, Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain. After missing some time, he returned to […] The post Mike Williams hit with official injury designation for Week 13 vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers RB Najee Harris’ Week 13 plans vs. Falcons, revealed
After days of uncertainty regarding his status for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 13 home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Najee Harris has received the green light to play in the game. The Steelers released their final injury report for Week 13 on Friday, and Harris was not issued any injury designation. Barring any major change […] The post Steelers RB Najee Harris’ Week 13 plans vs. Falcons, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady shares strong words on the recent promising performances of this key Buccaneers weapon
Chris Godwin opened up his 2022 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a sluggish note. After rehabbing a torn ACL injury for months, he was cleared to play in the Buccaneers’ Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys, where he ended up suffering a hamstring ailment that wound up sidelining him for multiple games. […] The post Tom Brady shares strong words on the recent promising performances of this key Buccaneers weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ official status for Week 13 vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears enter their Week 13 matchup against the Green Bay Packers hoping to snap a seven-game losing streak vs. their bitter division rival. If they are going to pull out a victory, Justin Fields’ productivity will be required. Fields missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury.
Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. 49ers
On the heels of a convincing home win over the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins are now set to square off with the San Francisco 49ers for what is one of the most-anticipated matchups of Week 13. As was the case last year, the Dolphins are riding a much-needed winning streak in the second half […] The post Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions WR drops bold Jameson Williams prediction ahead of impending NFL debut
The Detroit Lions are very excited about rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams. While it isn’t clear if the Alabama product will make his NFL debut Sunday, we will see him in 2022. And one of his teammates cannot wait. Lions wide receiver DJ Chark spoke to reporters ahead of his team’s clash with the Jacksonville […] The post Lions WR drops bold Jameson Williams prediction ahead of impending NFL debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
