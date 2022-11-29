This sweet older guy came to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. We estimated Jethro at about 10 years old, and he has so much love left to give. Jethro has good energy for his age, and loves to trot around our runs and sniff everything he can before taking a snooze. Jethro does well next to other dogs in our runs but he would like to meet any other dog in the home prior to adoption. Jethro has been microchipped, neutered, and is fully vaccinated, all he needs is a loving home to call his own. If you think that could be yours, apply today! Visit Jethro at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO