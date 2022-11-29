Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least OnceTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Related
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden reports happy ending for pit bull no one wanted
If you’re looking for a story that will brighten your holidays, here’s one with a happy ending from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. It was back in late March when Natasha was turned over to the dog pound because the owner of the pit bull said she wasn’t cat friendly.
Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel
Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
wtae.com
Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
Pitt student a big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Noah Stockwell, a nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh, was a big winner on “Wheel of Fortune.”. A lifelong “Wheel” fan, the sophomore had hoped to win enough to help with his tuition. He ended up winning $69,440 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Maui.
Pittsburgh’s Handmade Arcade Holiday Market gears up for 18th year
PITTSBURGH — Friday morning at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A was just a large empty space, but Friday night, it transforms into the largest holiday market in the region – the Handmade Arcade. “We have over 500 applicants for 250 spaces,” said Tricia Brancolini-Foley,...
Angels For Animals holding Christmas sale
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale. You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road. To go it’ll cost you $5 The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. […]
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least Once
Pittsburgh is full of weird and wonderful places that everyone should visit. Whether you're in the city for the first time or you've lived here your whole life, there's always something to see and do.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 11/30/22
This sweet older guy came to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. We estimated Jethro at about 10 years old, and he has so much love left to give. Jethro has good energy for his age, and loves to trot around our runs and sniff everything he can before taking a snooze. Jethro does well next to other dogs in our runs but he would like to meet any other dog in the home prior to adoption. Jethro has been microchipped, neutered, and is fully vaccinated, all he needs is a loving home to call his own. If you think that could be yours, apply today! Visit Jethro at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Shining Bright: ‘Dazzling Nights’ Illuminates Pittsburgh Botanic Garden in a Million Lights
PHOTO COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH BOTANIC GARDEN — ‘FIREFLIES’ DANCE AMIDST FOG AT THE MEMOIR AGENCY’S ‘DAZZLING NIGHTS’ EXHIBIT AT THE PITTSBURGH BOTANIC GARDEN IN OAKDALE. A light fog rolls through a portion of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, as images of white fireflies awash in...
kidsburgh.org
December is here! 12 family events in Pittsburgh you won’t want to miss this month
This season was made for celebrating, and there are plenty of cool events on tap — many of them free. Check out this lineup:. Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 17: GLOWLAND, various times. The heart of this month-long winter festival is a playable and interactive art installation called...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Which State Is Pittsburgh In?
It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
pittsburghmagazine.com
The City of Pittsburgh Seeks Snow Angels to Make Our Sidewalks Safer
Some heroes don’t wear capes … they wield shovels. The City of Pittsburgh is seeking volunteers to serve as Snow Angels to help clear sidewalks and walkways for older residents and those with disabilities. Snow Angels make sidewalks safer for everyone, including pedestrians, postal carriers, firefighters and police...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: Do I need a chimney sweep?
PITTSBURGH — This week's "Ask Kelly" topic is something that's probably on the minds of a lot of people at this time of year. "I'm expecting to use my fireplace a lot more this winter, and I'd like to ask Kelly: What exactly does a chimney sweep do, and do I really need one?" said Cary, a Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer from Forest Hills.
Farm and Dairy
Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign
Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
wbut.com
Bingo Fundraiser To Support Local Woman
The public is invited to attend an event this weekend to help a local woman in her battle against cancer. A Bingo Fundraiser will take place Saturday at the Evans City VFW. Doors open at 4 p.m. with food at 5 and games starting at 6. In addition to pasta...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Steak Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Finding the best restaurants in a new city can seem overwhelming and daunting without proper guidance. Your options might be limited if you know what kind of food you want. It can be challenging to figure out where to go if you are new to a city and don’t know anything about the local restaurants.
Pet Search: Seeking foster families, volunteers in SWPA | Helping the Helpers
By Jon Andreassi WASHINGTON, Pa. — Since 1986, Pet Search has been building a network of foster families for dogs and cats in need of homes. Sherry Knight, co-founder of the Washington-based nonprofit, said the organization is an all-volunteer, no-kill animal rescue. They currently have 45 foster families in Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Beaver, and […] The post Pet Search: Seeking foster families, volunteers in SWPA | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
top-ten-travel-list.com
Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh
A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
uncoveringpa.com
Driving Through the Festive Christmas Light Up Celebration in Clinton, PA
I’ve checked out many drive-through holiday lights in PA over the years, but for several reasons, the Christmas Light Up Celebration in western Allegheny County is among my favorites. The Christmas Light Up Celebration is set up in Clinton Community Park in Clinton, PA, which is just a few...
Kris Letang's stroke brings attention to stroke risk in young, healthy people
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The news earlier this week of Kris Letang's stroke shocked hockey fans and the entire Pittsburgh community.So, what could cause a stroke in someone so young and fit? Cleveland Clinic expert says it's more common than we'd think."The specific condition is called patent foramen ovale, or PFO for short," said Dr. Shazam Hussain, the director of the Cleveland Clinic's Cerebrovascular Center. "Everyone actually has this in our mother's womb. It's a connection between two sides of the heart."Hussain says it means Letang's heart hole never closed, along with so many other people's hearts."Once you're born, most of...
Comments / 0