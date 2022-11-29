ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDKA News Radio

Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel

Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Angels For Animals holding Christmas sale

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale. You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road. To go it’ll cost you $5 The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. […]
CANFIELD, OH
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 11/30/22

This sweet older guy came to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. We estimated Jethro at about 10 years old, and he has so much love left to give. Jethro has good energy for his age, and loves to trot around our runs and sniff everything he can before taking a snooze. Jethro does well next to other dogs in our runs but he would like to meet any other dog in the home prior to adoption. Jethro has been microchipped, neutered, and is fully vaccinated, all he needs is a loving home to call his own. If you think that could be yours, apply today! Visit Jethro at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Which State Is Pittsburgh In?

It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The City of Pittsburgh Seeks Snow Angels to Make Our Sidewalks Safer

Some heroes don’t wear capes … they wield shovels. The City of Pittsburgh is seeking volunteers to serve as Snow Angels to help clear sidewalks and walkways for older residents and those with disabilities. Snow Angels make sidewalks safer for everyone, including pedestrians, postal carriers, firefighters and police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Do I need a chimney sweep?

PITTSBURGH — This week's "Ask Kelly" topic is something that's probably on the minds of a lot of people at this time of year. "I'm expecting to use my fireplace a lot more this winter, and I'd like to ask Kelly: What exactly does a chimney sweep do, and do I really need one?" said Cary, a Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer from Forest Hills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Farm and Dairy

Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign

Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
OAKDALE, PA
wbut.com

Bingo Fundraiser To Support Local Woman

The public is invited to attend an event this weekend to help a local woman in her battle against cancer. A Bingo Fundraiser will take place Saturday at the Evans City VFW. Doors open at 4 p.m. with food at 5 and games starting at 6. In addition to pasta...
EVANS CITY, PA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Steak Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Finding the best restaurants in a new city can seem overwhelming and daunting without proper guidance. Your options might be limited if you know what kind of food you want. It can be challenging to figure out where to go if you are new to a city and don’t know anything about the local restaurants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pet Search: Seeking foster families, volunteers in SWPA | Helping the Helpers

By Jon Andreassi WASHINGTON, Pa. — Since 1986, Pet Search has been building a network of foster families for dogs and cats in need of homes. Sherry Knight, co-founder of the Washington-based nonprofit, said the organization is an all-volunteer, no-kill animal rescue. They currently have 45 foster families in Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Beaver, and […] The post Pet Search: Seeking foster families, volunteers in SWPA | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CANONSBURG, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh

A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Driving Through the Festive Christmas Light Up Celebration in Clinton, PA

I’ve checked out many drive-through holiday lights in PA over the years, but for several reasons, the Christmas Light Up Celebration in western Allegheny County is among my favorites. The Christmas Light Up Celebration is set up in Clinton Community Park in Clinton, PA, which is just a few...
CLINTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kris Letang's stroke brings attention to stroke risk in young, healthy people

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The news earlier this week of Kris Letang's stroke shocked hockey fans and the entire Pittsburgh community.So, what could cause a stroke in someone so young and fit? Cleveland Clinic expert says it's more common than we'd think."The specific condition is called patent foramen ovale, or PFO for short," said Dr. Shazam Hussain, the director of the Cleveland Clinic's Cerebrovascular Center. "Everyone actually has this in our mother's womb. It's a connection between two sides of the heart."Hussain says it means Letang's heart hole never closed, along with so many other people's hearts."Once you're born, most of...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy