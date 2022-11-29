Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erie Street for a minor violation at around 10:45 Sunday morning and reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle finding four ounces of marijuana in a backpack, leading to the arrest of one of the individuals in the car identified as 20-year-old Gilo Gilo.

