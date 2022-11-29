Read full article on original website
Funds Being Raised for Restoration of Historic Emmet County Farmstead
Wallingford, IA (Radio Iowa) — Funds are being raised for restoration work at the Brugjeld (Broo-yeld) Peterson Point Historic Farmstead located East of Wallingford, and the first occasion is this weekend. The Peterson Point Preservation Foundation, made up mostly of descendants of the original builders, recently entered a three-year...
Iowa Governor Appoints New Judge For Part of Local Area
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– There is going to be a new face on the bench in part of the listening area with the announcement by Governor Kim Reynolds that she has made her selection for a new district associate judge for District 2B. Kathryn Austin of Eldora was given...
Storm Lake Questions TIF Income
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The City of Storm Lake’s finance director believes they haven’t been receiving the correct amount of tax income from five tax-increment financing districts for at least five years. Brian Oakleaf says he’s crunched the numbers on the property the city owns – King’s Pointe Water Park – and receipts are short by over a million dollars.
Spencer Schools Recognized By Special Olympics
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Wednesday morning, Special Olympics North America through Special Olympics Iowa recognized Spencer Community Schools as a Unified Champion School. It is an honor that only 150 schools in the United States and 3 in Iowa have received. Special Olympics Iowa’s Katie Wiese told KICD what that meant for Spencer and Iowa.
Spencer Chamber Updates Chamber Bucks Program
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a modern gift card to replace the old paper Spencer Bucks. Program Coordinator Blake Goss stopped by Ryan Long’s morning show to introduce the new offering. Goss says the gift cards are currently accepted at 38...
Lorraine Hanson, 92, of Okoboji
Private family graveside services for 92-year-old Lorraine Hanson of Okoboji will be held at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Three Charged In Osceola County Traffic Stops
Sibley, IA (KICD)– Two traffic stops last week in Osceola County resulted in three people being charged. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Day where 23 year old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon was taken into custody for alleged Possession of Controlled Marijuana he was cited to a future court appearance.
Phyllis Thayer, 89, of Storm Lake
Services for 89-year-old Phyllis Thayer of Storm Lake will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Sue Evans, 89, of Washington, IL, formerly of Spencer
Memorial services for 89-year-old Sue Evans of Washington, Illinois, formerly of Spencer, will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at First Baptist Church in Spencer. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Sandra Long, 81, of Spencer
Mass of Christian Burial for 81-year-old Sandra Long of Spencer will be Friday, December 2nd at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
8 Regional Schools Compete at Okoboji Girls Wrestling Tournament
Milford, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Wrestling team will compete at the Okoboji Girls Tournament Friday night in Milford. The Tigers are off to a good start this season, and coach Dave Storm credits that to his teams practice habits. This Tiger team is young, but Coach...
Storm Lake Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erie Street for a minor violation at around 10:45 Sunday morning and reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle finding four ounces of marijuana in a backpack, leading to the arrest of one of the individuals in the car identified as 20-year-old Gilo Gilo.
Boys Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/2/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are Boys Wrestling results from Thursday. Sibley-Ocheyedan went to a four team dual meet. The Generals would fall to Kingsley-Pierson 54-24, beat Lawton-Bronson 42-36, and would pick up a win against Western Christian 36-24. Emmetsburg would join Sioux Central, West Bend-Mallard, Pocahontas Area, and...
Two Charged with Drug Offenses Following Laurens Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug offenses following a November traffic stop in Laurens. The Pochoantas County Sheriff’s Office inititated the stop in the early morning hours of November 21st on West Garfield Street which led to 41-year-old Bruce Christensen being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52-year-old Carman Fischer was also arrested and charged with allegedly possessing marijuana and meth.
Ellsworth “Butch” Hauschen, 95, of Emmetsburg
Services for 95-year-old Ellsworth “Butch” Hauschen of Emmetsburg will be Monday, December 5th at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg on Sunday, December 4th from 3 PM to 6 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Kites Alight in This Year’s Winter Games Festival
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The 43rd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games coming up in January will be the fourth year for the Kite Festival. Steve Boote started the event in 2019 and he tells KICD that it has expanded greatly since then, especially this year. In addition to...
Norman Dean Spooner, 68, of Spencer
Memorial services for 68-year-old Norman Dean Spooner of Spencer will be Monday, December 5th at 2pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7pm, with a public vigil service at 4:30pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
SCT Presents Miracle on 34th Street
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Community Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street this weekend and next. Artistic Director Dave DeChristopher is directing this main stage production based on the movie. Showtimes and ticket information is available at the Spencer Community theatre website. The corporate sponsor is Midwest Hearing.
GTRA Girls and Boys Sweep West Bend-Mallard
Graettinger, Ia (KICD) – The GTRA Titans girls and boys basketball teams hosted West Bend-Mallard Thursday night in Graettinger. Matt Groenewold was on the call for Big Country 107.7. The GTRA girls would jump out to a 10-3 lead after the 1st quarter, nd built on that with a...
High School Basketball Scoreboard: 12/2/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are other High School Basketball Scores from last night. In Girls Basketball it was Spirt Lake beating MOC-Floyd Valley 56-50 and Central Lyon ran away from Okoboji 60-42. In Boys Basketball Spirit Lake beat MOC-Floyd Valley 64-58, Central Lyon blew out Okoboji 62-6, and...
