NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.01.2022
FINAL FROM PHOENIX: Suns 132, Bulls 113. (Bulls: 9-12, 4-7 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 29pts. Suns: Booker: 51pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Suns: Ayton: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. Suns: Booker: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Devin Booker recorded his fourth career 50 point...
Lakers star Russell Westbrook had verbal altercation with a Bucks fan at Fiserv Forum
During a stoppage in play with 3.9 seconds left in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-129 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at Fiserv Forum, Lakers star Russell Westbrook got into a heated verbal confrontation with a fan seated courtside. pic.twitter.com/3Kzkb3HUgE— Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) December 3, 2022 According to...
Philadelphia's Embiid was sublime, but Morant's Grizzlies were better
Joel Embiid and Ja Morant finished second and seventh, respectively, in last season’s MVP race, and they both were in rare form, and against notable, novel opposition. Related stories: Buckley: Ja Morant is like Michael and Allen. One of a kind. Box score: Grizzlies 117, 76ers 109
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Ohio State coach makes major decision about future
For several years, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head Read more... The post Ohio State coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature sky-hook notably absent in NBA's copycat world
Around the NBA, players and coaches have historically embraced stealing, or to characterize it a bit more respectfully, copycatting. Many years ago, when gravity-bound players discovered that shots could actually be made by leaping simultaneously, the jump shot replaced the set shot. After Bill Sharman instructed the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers to report to the gym on the morning of each game to run a few light drills — and then they proceeded to win a record 33 straight games — the “shootaround” was adopted by every team.
NBA
Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named NBA Coaches of the Month
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for October and November. Mazzulla guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 18-4 start to the season, his first as an NBA coach. Williams drove Phoenix to a 15-6 record in October and November, the best in the Western Conference.
Utah’s Cameron Rising suffers brutal hit, bounces back up in wild win
If ESPN still ran it’s “Jacked Up!” segment, Friday night’s Pac 12 Championship between USC and Utah would’ve likely made the next episode. Specifically, the hit that Utes quarterback Cameron Rising took late in the third quarter. It was one of the hardest hits of the college football season. With 3:44 to go in the third and on 3rd-and-3, Rising rolled to his right and scrambled out of the pocket. After juking one defender, he made a move for the first down only to get drilled by USC linebacker Ralen Goforth. The hit was a clean one, and Rising’s helmet’s went flying. Rising was also stopped short of the first down, though he popped up and played on. Even more good news for Utah was that it was able to rally from a 14-3 first quarter deficit and pulled away from the Trojans on its way to the Pac 12 title. Previous 1 of 3 Next The loss drops the Trojans to 11-2 and all but ends their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 2, 2022
New Orleans (13-8) makes another quick road trip to Southwest Division counterpart San Antonio (6-16) on Friday, visiting the Spurs at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM. The Pelicans won in the Alamo City last week on Thanksgiving Eve by a 129-110 margin. Read Thursday’s injury report for the divisional matchup, as the Pelicans continue to deal with an ever-changing group of players in and out of the mix.
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Jayson Tatum seizes top spot in latest rankings
Stephen Curry understands how Kia MVP voting goes, the same way he knows where to find shots: All over the place. So, naturally when asked at practice Monday about the chatter concerning MVP, Curry grinned, knowing full well why the inquiry was lobbed in the first place. “Usually, you get...
NBA
Golden State’s Draymond Green Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of the...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero returns as 2022 Class continues to shine
Two comebacks dominate the narrative of this week’s Kia Rookie Ladder. The first is No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s return to action — and mostly to form — with the Orlando Magic after missing seven games to injury. The other is what the Indiana Pacers pulled off against the Lakers Monday, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the final nine minutes with strong performances from a pair of Ladder rung holders.
NBA
"It's A Process" | Amidst A Breakout Season, How Did Lauri Markkanen Change The Narrative Around Him?
One of the hardest things for an NBA player to do is take a step toward stardom. After being viewed a certain way for years, it's nearly impossible for a player to not just change the narrative around them but be allowed to prove it. But if someone does want...
NBA
Lonzo Ball's progress has "been really slow," Billy Donovan gives rehab update
All I want for Christmas is you, Lonzo. That might not be the precise lyrics, but it could be what the Bulls are wishing for this holiday season. Though it certainly doesn’t seem likely, and maybe not even for Neil Diamond’s birthday on January 24. Sweet Lonzo Ball,...
Utah routs USC to win Pac-12 title, put Trojans’ Playoff hopes in doubt
LAS VEGAS — No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past No. 4 Southern California 47-24 on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Championship and put USC’s College Football Playoff hopes in doubt. The loss by the Trojans (11-2) could open the way for Ohio State (11-1) to take their spot in the playoffs. USC is fourth in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes are one step behind. Ohio State had to be Utah’s biggest fan. The Buckeyes move up in playoff consideration, with 12-0 Michigan at No. 2 with the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, that would...
NBA
Two starters listed as out for Friday game in San Antonio
NEW ORLEANS (13-8) Wednesday win vs. Toronto. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Jalen Williams Named Western Conference Rookie of the Month
OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 1, 2022 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October and November, it was announced today by the NBA. Williams has appeared in 18 games (seven starts) for the Thunder and averaged 10.7 points...
NBA
Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin named Kia Rookies of the Month
Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams and Pacers guard-forward Bennedict Mathurin have been named the NBA Rookies of the Month for October and November. Check out highlights from their standout play to begin the season. Jalen Williams | Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Warriors (12.02.2022)
The Chicago Bulls (9-12) visit the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors (11-11) in the first of two games between the teams this season. The cross-conference opponents will conclude their annual series in Chicago next month on January 15th. The Warriors come in...
NBA
Tatum Torches Heat with Multiple Record-Setting Feats
BOSTON – As Jayson Tatum was going through pregame layup lines Wednesday night at TD Garden, birthday boy Grant Williams walked up to him and made a bold prediction. The now-24-year-old forward had a feeling in his gut (besides the birthday cake settling in) that Tatum was about to go off for his first 50-point game of the season against the Miami Heat.
