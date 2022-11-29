ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, CT

Range Rover found hidden at Colchester business after speeding at 132MPH on Route 2, driver arrested

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xREdM_0jR877WI00

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WWLP) – A Manchester man is facing several charges after allegedly driving 132 miles per hour in Colchester Monday morning.

“Honoring those who served and sacrificed,” Connecticut State Police dog receives new protective vest

At around 10:28 a.m., Connecticut State Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on Route 2 in the area of Exit 17 in Colchester when they clocked a 2014 Range Rover traveling 132 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. When attempting to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle exited the highway and nearly struck a CT DOT employee working at the intersection of Exit 17 and Mill Hill Road.

The Troopers lost sight of the vehicle and proceeded to check the surrounding area. The Range Rover was found parked in a garage at a business on Old Colchester Road, despite being directed to leave the business by employees. The driver was located and identified as 23-year-old Faizal Fasasi of Manchester, Connecticut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcJLY_0jR877WI00
(Connecticut State Police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdyYS_0jR877WI00
(Connecticut State Police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GQuX_0jR877WI00
(Connecticut State Police)

Faizal Fasasi was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Endangerment of a Highway Worker
  • No Insurance in a Construction Zone
  • Reckless Operation in a Construction Zone
  • Disobeying the Signal of a Police Officer in a Construction Zone
  • Improper Passing
  • Passing in a No Passing Zone
  • Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree
  • Interfering with an Officer
  • Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree

Fasasi is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Chicopee Driver Was Drunk When He Killed Elderly Pedestrian: DA

Officials have charged a 42-year-old Chicopee man with running over and killing a 68-year-old pedestrian earlier this week, authorities said. Benjamin Goraj is charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating under the influence — 3rd offense, Hampden District Attorney's said. He was given a $5,000 bond but must consent to multiple alcohol tests a day as a condition of his pre-trial release. Police allege that Goraj was drunk when he crashed into William Matteson, 68, of Chicopee, on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28., authorities said.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Troopers arrest wanted man with stolen gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On November 22nd, Massachusetts State Trooper Scott Boutell made an arrest on a wanted man with a stolen firearm. The arrest was made after Trooper Boutell pulled over a Nissan Maxima for a random check and discovered the registration has not been active since January 2021. Once...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
MassLive.com

Xfinity van involved in serious crash in Springfield

The driver of an Xfinity van was seriously injured but expected to survive after crashing off a Springfield road and into a tree Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Springfield first responders were called to the area of 51 Cooley St. around 1 p.m., where the Xfinity van had crossed over the center line of the street, left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, according to Springfield Police and Fire department officials.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
BURLINGTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arraigned in deadly Chicopee pedestrian crash

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A suspect has been arraigned in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Chicopee earlier this week. Chicopee Police were called to the 550 block of Chicopee Street Monday night after a person was hit by a vehicle. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District...
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy