Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Grazia
Made In Chelsea: Maeva D’Ascanio Welcomes Baby Boy
Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor have become parents for the first time, announcing that they had welcomed a baby boy named Beau into the world on Wednesday morning. Opening up about her birth, new mum Maeva, 30, revealed that her son was born via C section after...
Grazia
As Emma Raducanu Is Made A MBE, Look Back At Her Most Spectacular Style Moments
As well as serving aces on the court, Raducanu has been a style star in the making since she won the US Open. To receive the MBE, she wore a chic all-black outfit from Dior - the cherry on top being a boater hat. She's been an ambassador for the house since October 2021 - and it's, naturally, been responsible for some of her most spectacular fashion moments, like the one-shouldered silver gown she wore to the premiere of No Time To Die.
Grazia
Shop Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian’s Favourite Moisturiser For Less In These Christmas Gift Sets
Augustinus Bader is a brand which, for those that are privy to the ins and outs of the luxury skincare world, requires no introduction. Best known for its award-winning £215 Rich Cream which took the industry by storm, AB rapidly accumulated an impressive celebrity following since launching, with the likes of Victoria Beckham (who subsequently joined forces with the brand) and Ashley Graham crediting the cream for their flawless Hollywood complexion. The magical ingredient? None other than the TFC8 regeneration factor, which helps stimulate the natural regeneration process, succeeding where many brands fall short: to yield actual, long-term results, as determined by science.
Grazia
Molly-Mae Hague’s £1500 Baby Bassinet Is About As Luxurious As You’d Expect
Since Molly-Mae first burst onto our screens during the fifth series of Love Island, she's kept her fans and followers in the loop about all her major life changes. First, we celebrated with her when she moved into her stunning new home, and now, we're eagerly watching her buy baby products and divulge pregnancy skincare tips as she and Tommy Fury prepare to welcome their first child.
Comments / 0