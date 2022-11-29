Augustinus Bader is a brand which, for those that are privy to the ins and outs of the luxury skincare world, requires no introduction. Best known for its award-winning £215 Rich Cream which took the industry by storm, AB rapidly accumulated an impressive celebrity following since launching, with the likes of Victoria Beckham (who subsequently joined forces with the brand) and Ashley Graham crediting the cream for their flawless Hollywood complexion. The magical ingredient? None other than the TFC8 regeneration factor, which helps stimulate the natural regeneration process, succeeding where many brands fall short: to yield actual, long-term results, as determined by science.

