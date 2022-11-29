Read full article on original website
Related
South Glens Falls escapes with a 45-43 win over Columbia
South Glens Falls matched up with Columbia in the Averill park tip-off tournament on Friday night.
Trinity falls to Southern Columbia in state semifinals
SELINSGROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity’s run toward a state title came to an end at the hands of the five-time defending state champs, Southern Columbia. The Shamrocks fell to the Tigers 42-7 in the PIAA Class 2A state semifinals. But it was still a successful season for Trinity, who won their first district title since […]
Comments / 0