'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston

HOUSTON - FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’. According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.
Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Four people were arrested Wednesday night after apparently not paying for a cart of goods at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:40, Officers responded to 203 Highway 290 West, the Brenham Walmart store, regarding a theft. The caller told dispatch that four suspects left Walmart without paying for an entire cart of items. Cpl. Jose Perez located the Suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of South Day Street. The Suspects were identified as William Joel Gardner, 22 of Temple, Da’Quan Gray, 19 of Houston, Miles Jaxon Guillory, 19 of Mansfield, and Cardarius Jerod Jeffery, 18 of Houston. All four suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking. During the vehicle inventory Officers located marijuana and a THC vape pen in the vehicle. Gardner, Gray, Guillory, and Jeffery were all booked in for Theft of Property between $750 and $2,500, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT

An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Man Who Shot Off-Duty Cop Found Not Guilty on All Charges

26-year-old Robert Soliz is now a free man after a jury ruled in his favor in a murder trial involving an off-duty police officer. Soliz and the officer, Sergeant Sean Rios, engaged in a shootout that left Rios dead in the lobby of a nearby Houston hotel. The jury sided with Soliz, who claimed self-defense, despite the lack of witnesses or video footage.
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins. As part of his...
LA GRANGE POLICE INVESTIGATED TWO BURGLARIES

The La Grange Police Department is seeking the public’s help in a pair of burglary cases. According to the Fayette County Record, the first burglary occurred at the Peaceful Rest Baptist Church at 808 East Fannin Street during a period where no one was at the building between November 6 and November 20.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday night for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Independence Street, in reference to a weapon involved situation. During the investigation, Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin, 20 of Brenham, was discovered to have pointed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim. A search warrant was executed for the residence where a handgun was found. Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin was placed in custody for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Washington County Jail without incident.
Two sent to Texas to face criminal charges for murder and robbery

Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals have been handed over to authorities in Texas to face criminal charges. On Wednesday, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) extradited the pair to the United States to face separate charges. José Luis “M” was summoned by the District Court 177...
Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop

HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
College Station Police Arrests In Cases Where A Retail Store Manager Gets Pepper Sprayed By A Customer And A Hit And Run Where A Bicyclist Was Injured

A manager at the College Station Best Buy store tells police that he was pepper sprayed by an upset customer following an argument about a pickup order. College Station police tracked down the customer in part by getting information from her Best Buy rewards account. According to the CSPD arrest report, the customer said that she dropped the pepper spray outside the store, and when she picked up the cannister she was scared by the manager being behind her, so she sprayed him in the face. The investigating officer believed that the customer was attempting to rationalize her actions. That is after the officer watched store video that showed the manager stayed inside while the customer exited, then returned, sprayed the manager, then left again and drove away. The manager was treated by College Station firefighter E-M-T’s. 20 year old Raven Carter of College Station was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Carter is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.
