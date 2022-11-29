ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence police ID woman wanted for questioning in connection with October shooting

By Dennis Bright, Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 7 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting in October has been identified, Florence police said.

Police posted photos on Monday on Facebook of the woman who they said they wanted to question about a shooting incident that happened on Oct. 10 at the On the Go store on Alligator Road.

Police have not released the woman’s name or said how she is possibly connected to the shooting.

No one was hurt in the shooting, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or to email goliver@cityofflorence.com .

Comments / 11

Goddess1del
7d ago

that's one clear, crisp image... I'm sure she'll be located soon.

Reply
11
SassyPants
7d ago

she must never shut up. Her mouth wide open in every photo.

Reply(2)
14
 

WBTW News13

