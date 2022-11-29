ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Defense is key for "really talented" Muncie Burris boys basketball roster

By Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itYcD_0jR81plF00

MUNCIE, Ind. — The past decade hasn't been ideal for Muncie Burris' boys basketball program.

The Owls haven't notched a winning record or won a postseason game since 2011-12. The team was trending in the right direction with a 9-11 record two years ago, but a 2-8 start to last season and the midseason departure of former head coach Joe Anderson marked another step back.

Then head coach John Donahue and his staff took over, leading the boys to victories in seven of their final 10 games. Just like that, the Owls had new life, and a strong senior class enters this winter with more confidence than ever before.

"We're a really talented group. We have guys that can play both ends up and down the roster," senior guard Colin McBride said. "We finally have a couple guys that we can bring off the bench, athletically, that can keep up and it doesn't feel like you're losing anything. So I think this is definitely our year."

Burris returns all but one player from a season ago, including its top-5 scorers. Offense has been this group's strength, averaging 56.5 points per game over the last two seasons, but defense was the program's weakness for several years.

The Owls have not held opponents to under 60 PPG since 2012-13, according to JohnHarrell.net, and that number grew to an average of 72.6 points allowed through the first 12 games of 2021-22 under Anderson.

With such a high figure, it's no surprise they won just twice during that stretch.

Donahue, however, is a defensive-minded coach. He immediately recognized the team's deficiency on that end had his players focus primarily on stopping opponents after he took over the program.

That shift immediately yielded results. The Owls held opponents to just 51.5 PPG in their final 10 outings, a mark the program hasn't reached since 2007-08.

"(Defense is) just a core belief of (mine). Where I came from as a (coach), some nights your shot's not going to fall ... but defensively, it's a matter of effort and just understanding some principles, so that should pretty much travel every night," Donahue said. "I figure it's one of the things that you can control, so we put a lot of effort into defense. Championship teams play defense, and that's what we're looking to be."

Indiana high school sports:20 East Central Indiana boys basketball players to watch in 2022-23 season

There's no reason Burris can't be similarly effective on defense this season, too, while still pushing the pace on offense with scorers like McBride (16.8 PPG last year) and seniors Carter Fisher (12.7 PPG) and Conner McKibben (7.9 PPG).

The athletic group has the added advantage of beginning the season in better shape than most rosters. The boys, who all played on Burris' sectional champion soccer team this fall, took little time off between seasons and will look to overwhelm teams with their high energy and intensity.

Senior Bryce Karnes, in particular, is tabbed as Burris' best perimeter defender. He said the players' many hours on the field has helped them with footwork, agility and quickness on the court, so Karnes has high expectations for himself and this group.

"I think we can make a big impact and beat a lot of teams around Delaware County, maybe win sectionals," Karnes said. "We don't want to waste our talent. We've been going hard during practice every day. Coaches have been pushing us for sure. He expects a lot out of us."

Achieving a winning record and some postseason success are the main goals of this roster, especially since the program moved from 3A to 2A after last year. Burris' sectional didn't get much easier, if any, now paired with top foes like Wapahani and Alexandria, but there's real hope for the first time in a while that winning a trophy is realistic.

Donahue doesn't necessarily set the bar at winning a sectional title, yet he and his players believe that if it is going to happen, this is the team that can do it. Even earning a winning record would go a long way toward igniting more interest in the Owls, which Donahue thinks would help Burris basketball earn some respect.

"That would be a big boost for the program. We're trying to rebuild this program. It's kind of — I wouldn't say it's fallen on hard times, but it's just maybe been a little neglected," Donahue said. "We've really got to start building this program, even from the elementary level up. We've got to start getting more guys interested so we get more grades like this senior class."

Donahue said he's already seen the benefits of success. 28 kids tried out for the team this year after the program didn't even have enough players for a JV team last season. Still, there are just two juniors and one sophomore on varsity, so hopefully a strong 2022-23 campaign gets even more talented Burris athletes to want to participate.

But it won't be easy. The Owls open their season with two difficult road games, at Frankton on Nov. 29 and at Yorktown on Dec. 2, both teams that dominated Burris a season ago.

Junior Asher Donahue's presence, however, might help flip the outcomes. The 6-foot-4-inch coach's son returned from a torn ACL last year but never fully regain his athleticism, and having him now fully healthy gives Burris an interior dimension it previous lacked.

Still, defense will be the team's true X-factor. If the Owls build off their strong finish to last year, they should contend in almost every game. There's also some incentive to capitalize on this senior class' talent, so Donahue and his boys are pushing that much harder in practice.

"It's the last ride, so you want to get the best out of it. It's our last time playing together, so there's definitely some pressure to do well," McBride said. "I think our grade has a big expectation to do well, but as long as we just have fun with it and stay consistent, I think we'll have a good year."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Former Norwell coach Weybright headed to Hall of Fame

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame is adding five members in its 2023 class, and former Norwell coach Kelby Weybright is among that decorated quintet. Joining Weybright will be former players Drew Storen and Jeff Samarzija, as well as veteran committee selections Lenny Johnston and Wayne Johnson. […]
OSSIAN, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State's process for finding a new athletic director

$26,942,849. That’s Ball State University’s Athletic Department budget. The next Ball State Athletic Director will be in charge of $26,942,849. With Beth Goetz leaving for Iowa, Ball State University officials are now in the process of searching for the next athletic director to lead the department. “I know...
MUNCIE, IN
The Ann Arbor News

A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

State trooper injured in northern Indiana crash

An Indiana state trooper was injured after a crash on I-80 in northern Indiana. An Indiana state trooper was injured after a crash on I-80 in northern Indiana. A Hoosier will be honored during this year's Rose Bowl Parade. Where is Sherman? Jurassic World live tour. Velociraptor blue and Tyrannosaurus...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1077 WRKR

Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?

Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Kokomo police looking for missing 3-month-old and mom

On Friday morning, Kokomo police announced Spence and her daughter were found safe KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but […]
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Watch: Garbage truck explodes into flames after hitting overpass in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Dramatic video captured a garbage truck that slammed into an overpass this week in Indiana, causing the vehicle to burst into a giant ball of fire. The moment, which was reported just before 8 a.m. local time on Monday in Indianapolis, was recorded by a nearby surveillance camera. The video shows the blue garbage truck driving down a street and toward the overpass, before its top slams into the bridge. Debris and smoke are seen in the underpass following the impact.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club

For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
CARMEL, IN
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

Indianapolis pastor James Jackson launches campaign for mayor

Fervent Prayer pastor James Jackson announced his candidacy for mayor during a campaign launch event Nov. 29, telling supporters he wants to make Indianapolis the “best city to live in.” Jackson will run as a Republican. With a vision of “transforming” Indianapolis, Jackson created a plan titled the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion

A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
The Exponent

4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges

Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy