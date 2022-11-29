Defense is key for "really talented" Muncie Burris boys basketball roster

MUNCIE, Ind. — The past decade hasn't been ideal for Muncie Burris' boys basketball program.

The Owls haven't notched a winning record or won a postseason game since 2011-12. The team was trending in the right direction with a 9-11 record two years ago, but a 2-8 start to last season and the midseason departure of former head coach Joe Anderson marked another step back.

Then head coach John Donahue and his staff took over, leading the boys to victories in seven of their final 10 games. Just like that, the Owls had new life, and a strong senior class enters this winter with more confidence than ever before.

"We're a really talented group. We have guys that can play both ends up and down the roster," senior guard Colin McBride said. "We finally have a couple guys that we can bring off the bench, athletically, that can keep up and it doesn't feel like you're losing anything. So I think this is definitely our year."

Burris returns all but one player from a season ago, including its top-5 scorers. Offense has been this group's strength, averaging 56.5 points per game over the last two seasons, but defense was the program's weakness for several years.

The Owls have not held opponents to under 60 PPG since 2012-13, according to JohnHarrell.net, and that number grew to an average of 72.6 points allowed through the first 12 games of 2021-22 under Anderson.

With such a high figure, it's no surprise they won just twice during that stretch.

Donahue, however, is a defensive-minded coach. He immediately recognized the team's deficiency on that end had his players focus primarily on stopping opponents after he took over the program.

That shift immediately yielded results. The Owls held opponents to just 51.5 PPG in their final 10 outings, a mark the program hasn't reached since 2007-08.

"(Defense is) just a core belief of (mine). Where I came from as a (coach), some nights your shot's not going to fall ... but defensively, it's a matter of effort and just understanding some principles, so that should pretty much travel every night," Donahue said. "I figure it's one of the things that you can control, so we put a lot of effort into defense. Championship teams play defense, and that's what we're looking to be."

There's no reason Burris can't be similarly effective on defense this season, too, while still pushing the pace on offense with scorers like McBride (16.8 PPG last year) and seniors Carter Fisher (12.7 PPG) and Conner McKibben (7.9 PPG).

The athletic group has the added advantage of beginning the season in better shape than most rosters. The boys, who all played on Burris' sectional champion soccer team this fall, took little time off between seasons and will look to overwhelm teams with their high energy and intensity.

Senior Bryce Karnes, in particular, is tabbed as Burris' best perimeter defender. He said the players' many hours on the field has helped them with footwork, agility and quickness on the court, so Karnes has high expectations for himself and this group.

"I think we can make a big impact and beat a lot of teams around Delaware County, maybe win sectionals," Karnes said. "We don't want to waste our talent. We've been going hard during practice every day. Coaches have been pushing us for sure. He expects a lot out of us."

Achieving a winning record and some postseason success are the main goals of this roster, especially since the program moved from 3A to 2A after last year. Burris' sectional didn't get much easier, if any, now paired with top foes like Wapahani and Alexandria, but there's real hope for the first time in a while that winning a trophy is realistic.

Donahue doesn't necessarily set the bar at winning a sectional title, yet he and his players believe that if it is going to happen, this is the team that can do it. Even earning a winning record would go a long way toward igniting more interest in the Owls, which Donahue thinks would help Burris basketball earn some respect.

"That would be a big boost for the program. We're trying to rebuild this program. It's kind of — I wouldn't say it's fallen on hard times, but it's just maybe been a little neglected," Donahue said. "We've really got to start building this program, even from the elementary level up. We've got to start getting more guys interested so we get more grades like this senior class."

Donahue said he's already seen the benefits of success. 28 kids tried out for the team this year after the program didn't even have enough players for a JV team last season. Still, there are just two juniors and one sophomore on varsity, so hopefully a strong 2022-23 campaign gets even more talented Burris athletes to want to participate.

But it won't be easy. The Owls open their season with two difficult road games, at Frankton on Nov. 29 and at Yorktown on Dec. 2, both teams that dominated Burris a season ago.

Junior Asher Donahue's presence, however, might help flip the outcomes. The 6-foot-4-inch coach's son returned from a torn ACL last year but never fully regain his athleticism, and having him now fully healthy gives Burris an interior dimension it previous lacked.

Still, defense will be the team's true X-factor. If the Owls build off their strong finish to last year, they should contend in almost every game. There's also some incentive to capitalize on this senior class' talent, so Donahue and his boys are pushing that much harder in practice.

"It's the last ride, so you want to get the best out of it. It's our last time playing together, so there's definitely some pressure to do well," McBride said. "I think our grade has a big expectation to do well, but as long as we just have fun with it and stay consistent, I think we'll have a good year."

