Albuquerque double murder suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshall’s arrested a double murder suspect in Mountainair, New Mexico. 27-year-old Jayme Olsen is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August.

Albuquerque Police say officers responded to a shooting near Lomas Blvd. and I-25 around 5:21 a.m. on August 28. They say Amaya and Jurado were both found with gunshot wounds and died on scene.

Police say Olsen’s girlfriend was involved in an altercation with Amaya over money and property and witnesses say Olsen shot Amaya; he then shot Jurado because he was a witness. Olsen is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.