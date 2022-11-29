ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque double murder suspect arrested

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshall’s arrested a double murder suspect in Mountainair, New Mexico. 27-year-old Jayme Olsen is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August.

Albuquerque Police say officers responded to a shooting near Lomas Blvd. and I-25 around 5:21 a.m. on August 28. They say Amaya and Jurado were both found with gunshot wounds and died on scene.

Police say Olsen’s girlfriend was involved in an altercation with Amaya over money and property and witnesses say Olsen shot Amaya; he then shot Jurado because he was a witness. Olsen is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence.

Terrie Sanchez
3d ago

Thats great news, Bernabe was my friend. Now lets see to it that they follow through with the punishment he deserves for taking such a gentle soul.

Monica Valenzuela
2d ago

I hope justice is served no one has the right to take another person's life. no one and Bernie was my best friend he didn't deserve to die, why has this world gotten so heartless and no one seems to care about anyone anymore . we are all human let's try to stop the violence and bring our people together drugs are tearing everyone apart .

