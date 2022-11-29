Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least OnceTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Park proposed budget open for review
Franklin Park’s proposed 2023 budget contains no tax increases and anticipates spending of nearly $13.3 million next year, a roughly $1.1 million increase from 2022. The budget is scheduled for adoption Dec. 21. “The borough real estate tax rate of 1.29 mills, (which is) $129 for every $100,000 of...
High winds result in lane restriction on nearly mile-long central Pa. bridge
NORTHUMBERLAND – High wind gusts have at times Wednesday required trucks using the nearly mile-long Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to stay in the passing lane. Message boards containing the lane restriction are activated when cross winds reach 35 miles an...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Voting begins for Pennsylvania's 2023 River of the Year
HARRISBURG — The public is invited to again vote online for the 2023 Pennsylvania River of the Year, choosing from among four waterways nominated throughout the state. “Honoring the River of the Year has become one of my favorite annual traditions and I am hopeful that we receive a record number of votes for the 2023 competition,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Pennsylvania has thousands of miles of beautiful waterways, which provide wonderful recreational opportunities, support our local economies, and help connect the public to the history and culture of communities across the Commonwealth. Thank you to the organizations that nominated the 2023 finalists and to those who support our waterways.”
cranberryeagle.com
Public asked to vote on painted snowplows
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 invites the public to vote on nine plows decorated by high school students in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties as part of its annual Paint the Plow program. Earlier this year, PennDOT invited students to paint plow blades based on the...
Pittsburgh scrap metal company getting electric trucks with state help
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Metalico Pittsburgh, a scrap metal processor, will replace an old diesel material handler and an old diesel material loader with an all-new electric handler and loader.It is all thanks to nearly $500,000 in help from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. That money, in turn, comes from a settlement with Volkswagen, which admitted to falsifying information about diesel car emissions. The grant to Metalico was one of three announced Thursday in Harrisburg by the DEP, part of a $12.7 million "Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in Our Communities" program – which, in turn, is part of a broader "Driving PA...
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations in over 47 states recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Pennsylvania restaurant location in Bridgeville.
New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
Australian investor sells Mall at Robinson
Great Neck, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group has made its biggest mall buy in western Pennsylvania yet. The company, which has scooped up such declining local malls as Washington Crown Center, Clearview Mall and the Indiana Mall in recent years, has now bought the Mall at Robinson. The deal...
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. lawmakers’ pay increase kicks in; 2 elected to higher office without ‘double dipping’
Salaries for Pennsylvania lawmakers jumped Thursday when an automatic 7.8% pay increase took effect, the largest in over a quarter century. Two sitting lawmakers, who ran in simultaneously for other offices, will be getting the legislative pay raise, albeit briefly, before taking more lucrative elected posts next month. Allegheny County...
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting Pa. town’s water
MONTROSE, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of tornadoes...
erienewsnow.com
New Law Provides More Options for Obtaining Antlerless Deer Licenses in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Pennsylvania lawmakers and state game officials say a new law will make it easier to obtain antlerless deer licenses. With this year's hunting season already underway, the legislation that was signed into law by Governor Wolf earlier this month won't take effect until next season. According...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Corrections officers are key to a successful jail
The most important part of a corrections operation is not the bars. A jail is not a cage. It isn’t a place where people are chucked in and the door is locked behind them like some medieval dungeon. At least, it’s not supposed to be. No, the word...
Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region. "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said. Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Assessment results: See how your school performed
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 school year’s state-level assessments. The standardized testing results include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty says Pennsylvania is “not...
New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
