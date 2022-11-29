ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Township, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Park proposed budget open for review

Franklin Park’s proposed 2023 budget contains no tax increases and anticipates spending of nearly $13.3 million next year, a roughly $1.1 million increase from 2022. The budget is scheduled for adoption Dec. 21. “The borough real estate tax rate of 1.29 mills, (which is) $129 for every $100,000 of...
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Voting begins for Pennsylvania's 2023 River of the Year

HARRISBURG — The public is invited to again vote online for the 2023 Pennsylvania River of the Year, choosing from among four waterways nominated throughout the state. “Honoring the River of the Year has become one of my favorite annual traditions and I am hopeful that we receive a record number of votes for the 2023 competition,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Pennsylvania has thousands of miles of beautiful waterways, which provide wonderful recreational opportunities, support our local economies, and help connect the public to the history and culture of communities across the Commonwealth. Thank you to the organizations that nominated the 2023 finalists and to those who support our waterways.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Public asked to vote on painted snowplows

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 invites the public to vote on nine plows decorated by high school students in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties as part of its annual Paint the Plow program. Earlier this year, PennDOT invited students to paint plow blades based on the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh scrap metal company getting electric trucks with state help

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Metalico Pittsburgh, a scrap metal processor, will replace an old diesel material handler and an old diesel material loader with an all-new electric handler and loader.It is all thanks to nearly $500,000 in help from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. That money, in turn, comes from a settlement with Volkswagen, which admitted to falsifying information about diesel car emissions. The grant to Metalico was one of three announced Thursday in Harrisburg by the DEP, part of a $12.7 million "Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in Our Communities" program – which, in turn, is part of a broader "Driving PA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Australian investor sells Mall at Robinson

Great Neck, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group has made its biggest mall buy in western Pennsylvania yet. The company, which has scooped up such declining local malls as Washington Crown Center, Clearview Mall and the Indiana Mall in recent years, has now bought the Mall at Robinson. The deal...
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of tornadoes...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region.  "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said.  Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Assessment results: See how your school performed

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 school year’s state-level assessments. The standardized testing results include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty says Pennsylvania is “not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA

Community Policy