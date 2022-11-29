BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Blaine Sector US Border Patrol agent is being credited with providing lifesaving medical aid over the weekend. According to a US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) press release, at approximately 5pm on Saturday, November 26th, an agent assigned to the Bellingham Station was patrolling near the Squalicum Harbor marina when he was flagged down by a civilian.

