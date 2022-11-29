Read full article on original website
Kurt Ebe
3d ago
He probably just got done bringing someone some dope. Lots of stuff coming through the border. More than ever.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, WashingtonJudyDBellingham, WA
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time callRoger MarshBellingham, WA
kpug1170.com
Ferndale Woman Connected To Overdose Death Arrested On Drug Charges
FERNDALE, Wash.- A Ferndale woman accused in connection with a 2020 overdose death has been arrested again- for allegedly selling drugs. Jail records show 56-year-old Sheila Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday on a cocaine possession and distribution charge. Police also arrested 45-year-old Amy Hamner in relation to the same...
KGMI
Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected
FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Whatcom woman accused of manslaughter for role in 2020 overdose death arrested again
The woman was out of custody awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the March 2020 death of Evan Parberry, court records show.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom law enforcement again teams up with Feds, 6 charged with drug distribution conspiracy
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — 6 suspected members of a drug distribution ring operating in Whatcom and Skagit Counties were arrested and charged this week on various drug and firearm crimes. According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office in Seattle, Enoc Martinez Lopez, aka “Victor,” age 27,...
1 Person Died In A Multi Vehicle Crash In East Arlington (East Arlington, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident happened approximately five miles east of Arlington, near 139th Avenue NE at around 12:40 p.m. A 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by a 37-year-old Darrington man was traveling east at a high speed when he collided with a Jeep that was waiting to make a left turn.
Tri-City Herald
Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say
A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
whatcom-news.com
Border Patrol agent credited with resuscitating man at Squalicum Harbor
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Blaine Sector US Border Patrol agent is being credited with providing lifesaving medical aid over the weekend. According to a US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) press release, at approximately 5pm on Saturday, November 26th, an agent assigned to the Bellingham Station was patrolling near the Squalicum Harbor marina when he was flagged down by a civilian.
kentreporter.com
Renton suspect arrested for 1998 cold case homicide of Marysville woman
In her 19 years of life, Jennifer Brinkman was known in the Marysville community as somebody eager to make friends. She frequented the local library. The young woman was found dead in her bedroom in 1998. It would be 24 years before police identified a suspect in her violent killing.
myedmondsnews.com
Second Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 26 results in 142 speeding citations
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted its second High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 26 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included 142 citations...
kpug1170.com
Court upgrades charges against Everson man accused of murdering his father
EVERSON, Wash. – An Everson man accused of killing his father is now facing a more serious murder charge. Whatcom County Sheriff’s investigators requested that 20-year-old Ethan Knight be charged with 1st degree murder, according to court documents. Knight is accused of shooting and killing his father, Michael...
Everett Police to hold ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ in December
In an effort to take unwanted guns off the streets, Everett Police are holding their first “Guns for Gift Cards” in a few weeks. Residents of Everett and Snohomish County will be able to exchange eligible guns for prepaid VISA gift cards Saturday, Dec. 17. Everett residents can...
kpug1170.com
Man charged in Ferndale shooting death sentenced
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man charged in a fatal Ferndale shooting earlier this year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda was sentenced to 21 years and two months in prison by a Whatcom County Superior Court judge on Wednesday. Miranda shot Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering...
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman
A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
My Clallam County
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
kpug1170.com
Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
This Bellingham man has the brightest boat on the bay
“It takes me hundreds of hours,” said Dan Ringler who decorates his boat every year for Bellingham Yacht Club’s lighted boat parade.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
AOL Corp
Mobile salmon-processing platform planned to bring fish from Alaska to Bellingham Bay
Northline Seafoods, a company that processes Bristol Bay Alaskan Salmon, is commissioning a mobile, commercial salmon processing platform to be built in Bellingham starting in January 2023. “We’re building a vessel that we hope is going to revolutionize how fish are processed and brought to market out of Alaska,” said...
