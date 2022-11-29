Read full article on original website
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
NECN
Bruins-Lightning Takeaways: Taylor Hall Lifts B's to 13th Straight Home Win
BOSTON -- The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are two of the best teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference, and they played an exciting, hard-fought game Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was the kind of hockey that makes you wish for seven playoff games between these teams in May.
No. 6 Baylor rallies past No. 14 Zags in 2021 title rematch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a rematch of the 2021 national championship game, Adam Flagler hit a pair of 3s as No. 6 Baylor scored the final eight points to rally past No. 14 Gonzaga 64-63 Friday night. Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton missed a wild, driving layup try at the buzzer. Two seasons ago, Baylor beat the then-undefeated Zags 86-70 to win its first title. This time, the Bears didn’t take the lead for good until Jalen Bridges made two free throws with 16 seconds left. “Adam is a great leader, but no one knew he wasn’t feeling well today,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said. “To be honest, some players wouldn’t have played. He played through the pain and left it all out on the court. As a coach, I appreciate that.”
Anthony Davis, LeBron James help Lakers beat Bucks, 133-129
Anthony Davis scored a season-high 44 points, LeBron James overtook Magic Johnson on the NBA's career assists list and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 in a thriller Friday night.
NECN
Latest Reports Don't Bode Well for a Bogaerts Return to Red Sox
Latest reports don't bode well for a Bogaerts return to Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. What are the chances of Xander Bogaerts re-signing with the Boston Red Sox?. Well, based on the latest reports and information over the last 24 hours, the odds of him staying in...
NECN
Forsberg: Stromile Swift Gives Kornet ‘Bird-Wing' Celebration His Seal of Approval
Forsberg: Stromile Swift gives Kornet celebration his seal of approval originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Stromile Swift was home in Louisiana bouncing around League Pass on Monday night when his phone started buzzing. One of his close friends is a Boston Celtics fan and when Luke Kornet did Swift’s...
Rockets rally from 16 down to beat Booker, Suns 122-121
Jalen Green scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half and the Houston Rockets overcame a 16-point deficit to stun the short-handed Phoenix Suns 122-121 on Friday night
NECN
Where Did the Royals Head to After the Celtics Game? Twitter Gives Wrong Answers Only
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a major splash when they arrived in Boston this week, marking their first visit to the United States since 2014. They've made several public appearances since arriving at Logan Airport Wednesday, including a welcome event at City Hall Plaza and the Celtics game at the Garden.
