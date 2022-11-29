ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Cyclist Hit on Rockville Pike, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries: Police

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday night and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Emergency services responded about 8:40 p.m. to the busy road near Talbott Street, Montgomery County police said. The cyclist, a man, was rushed to the hospital, police said. Further...
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Dies After Being Shot Near Silver Spring Apartments: Police

A man has died after he was was shot early Friday in Silver Spring, police said, turning the shooting investigation that roped off an apartment parking lot into a homicide investigation. Montgomery County police say officers responded about 3:05 a.m. to the 8500 block of 16th Street for reports of...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are continuing to investigate an early morning fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills. According to the police, the crash occurred Thursday morning in Temple Hills and is being investigated by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The investigators are working on identifying the deceased pedestrian so that his family can be notified. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Branch Avenue at approximately 3:55 am on Thursday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the driver, and he remained at the scene.   According to the The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

‘Sad Thing': Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company Closing

The need to find and retain volunteer firefighters has gotten so bad for one station in Prince George's County, Maryland, that it's now closing. "Our members are starting to clear out their lockers," said Marcus Jones, a board member of the Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company was...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
Daily Voice

Residents 'Scared' After Man Murdered Outside Their Doorsteps

A Silver Spring apartment area was roped off during a murder investigation after one man was shot in the complex's parking lot, reports NBC Washington. The man was shot around 3 a.m., in the Summit Hills Apartments lot located in the 8500 block of 16th Street and was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A black sedan was later seen loaded onto a tow truck to be taken away as evidence, the outlet continues.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. –  On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Abandoned Trailer Fire Under Investigation In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 3:06 p.m., units responded to a fire in the 2000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. When units arrived, they found multiple trailers showing smoke and fire spreading to nearby structures. All occupants were able to exit the area safely with no injuries.
WALDORF, MD
NBC Washington

Fairfax County Homicide Suspect Caught After Evading Police Multiple Times

A Northern Virginia homicide suspect is now in custody after he narrowly evaded capture multiple times since allegedly killing a man nearly two months ago, police say. Kyjuan Trott-McLean, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Brandon Wims, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, Fairfax County police said. Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue in Alexandria after a brief pursuit, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

UPDATED: One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Tysons shuts down Beltway

(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) One person was killed this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) in Tysons. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department had reported that one person had sustained injuries considered life-threatening, but the fatality wasn’t confirmed until just after 10 a.m. by the Virginia State Police.
TYSONS, VA
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPD takes person into custody after shooting in Mount Vernon

An individual was hospitalized after a reported shooting in a Mount Vernon apartment community this afternoon. Officers were investigating the shooting in the 8500 block of Hyman Way starting around 3:52 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department said. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries initially considered life-threatening, though they were later stabilized.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire Involving Multiple Trailers In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – This afternoon first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at 2720 Old Washington Road. At approximately 3:07 p.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find multiple trailers showing smoke and fire spreading to nearby vehicles. A brush fire to the rear of the homes was also spreading to a shed the railroad tracks.
WALDORF, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy