Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
NBC Washington
Driver Hits Woman on Pedestrian Trail in Montgomery County
A man in his 70s drove a car onto a path meant for pedestrians and cyclists and hit a woman who was walking on the trail in Montgomery County before authorities managed to stop the driver, police say. He got on the Capital Crescent Trail in D.C. just after 7:30...
NBC Washington
Cyclist Hit on Rockville Pike, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries: Police
A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland, Thursday night and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Emergency services responded about 8:40 p.m. to the busy road near Talbott Street, Montgomery County police said. The cyclist, a man, was rushed to the hospital, police said. Further...
Man shot in Montgomery County in critical condition
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting on 16th street that left a man in critical condition.
Bay Net
Woman Struck And Killed After Attempting To Move Something Out Of The Road
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Monday evening in Fort Washington. The victim is 27-year-old Katelin Rodriguez of Fort Washington. On November 28, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and...
NBC Washington
Man Dies After Being Shot Near Silver Spring Apartments: Police
A man has died after he was was shot early Friday in Silver Spring, police said, turning the shooting investigation that roped off an apartment parking lot into a homicide investigation. Montgomery County police say officers responded about 3:05 a.m. to the 8500 block of 16th Street for reports of...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are continuing to investigate an early morning fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills. According to the police, the crash occurred Thursday morning in Temple Hills and is being investigated by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The investigators are working on identifying the deceased pedestrian so that his family can be notified. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Branch Avenue at approximately 3:55 am on Thursday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the driver, and he remained at the scene. According to the The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
NBC Washington
‘Sad Thing': Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company Closing
The need to find and retain volunteer firefighters has gotten so bad for one station in Prince George's County, Maryland, that it's now closing. "Our members are starting to clear out their lockers," said Marcus Jones, a board member of the Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company was...
Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery of Foot Locker at Ellsworth Place
Montgomery County Police have identified a suspect caught on surveillance video during a September 9 armed robbery of the Foot Locker store at Ellsworth Place in downtown Silver Spring. “On Friday, September 9, 2022, Kenneth Shawn Purvis entered a Foot Locker store in the 8600 block of Colesville Rd. asked...
Residents 'Scared' After Man Murdered Outside Their Doorsteps
A Silver Spring apartment area was roped off during a murder investigation after one man was shot in the complex's parking lot, reports NBC Washington. The man was shot around 3 a.m., in the Summit Hills Apartments lot located in the 8500 block of 16th Street and was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A black sedan was later seen loaded onto a tow truck to be taken away as evidence, the outlet continues.
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
Bay Net
Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
Bay Net
Abandoned Trailer Fire Under Investigation In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 3:06 p.m., units responded to a fire in the 2000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. When units arrived, they found multiple trailers showing smoke and fire spreading to nearby structures. All occupants were able to exit the area safely with no injuries.
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Homicide Suspect Caught After Evading Police Multiple Times
A Northern Virginia homicide suspect is now in custody after he narrowly evaded capture multiple times since allegedly killing a man nearly two months ago, police say. Kyjuan Trott-McLean, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Brandon Wims, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, Fairfax County police said. Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue in Alexandria after a brief pursuit, police said.
Maryland Child Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Car While Riding Four-Wheeler
A young teen is seriously injured after a being hit by a vehicle while riding an ATV across a Maryland road, authorities say. The 16-year-old Lothian girl was reportedly struck by a Honda Civic around 6 p.m., in the 800 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Tysons shuts down Beltway
(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) One person was killed this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) in Tysons. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department had reported that one person had sustained injuries considered life-threatening, but the fatality wasn’t confirmed until just after 10 a.m. by the Virginia State Police.
NBC Washington
Fentanyl Suspected in Deaths of 3 Students; Prince George's Police Warn About Blue Pills
The deaths of three students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, over the past several weeks are being investigated as possible fentanyl overdoses, police officials confirmed to News4. Police suspect the deaths are linked to blue pills labeled with an “M” that police believe users think is Percocet, police said....
Inside Nova
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
ffxnow.com
FCPD takes person into custody after shooting in Mount Vernon
An individual was hospitalized after a reported shooting in a Mount Vernon apartment community this afternoon. Officers were investigating the shooting in the 8500 block of Hyman Way starting around 3:52 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department said. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries initially considered life-threatening, though they were later stabilized.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire Involving Multiple Trailers In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – This afternoon first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at 2720 Old Washington Road. At approximately 3:07 p.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find multiple trailers showing smoke and fire spreading to nearby vehicles. A brush fire to the rear of the homes was also spreading to a shed the railroad tracks.
