Read full article on original website
Related
"It Changed Film": 18 Movie Scenes That Folks Believe Are Absolutely Flawless
The Up montage — you know the one — is exquisite, sublime, peerless, and a bunch of other words for "perfect" I found in my thesaurus.
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
Gizmodo
This Week's Toy News Has Big Mechs, Big Knights, and Big Pokémon
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest collectibles and most marvelous merchandise around. This week, we’ve got a whole host of Marvel Lego to assemble, Transformers goes retro again, and the armored star of Demon’s Souls braves the world of action figures. Check it out!
Gizmodo
Gift the Reflection of Royalty With This Enchanting Mulan Loungefly Bag
This holiday season Loungefly adds more fairytale glimmer to its collection with a new, sequin-bedecked Disney Princess release. The fandom fashion house and its VP of Creative, Liz DeSilva, revealed to io9 the latest drop in the Disney royalty-inspired line featuring Mulan and chatted with us about the brand’s global impact.
Gizmodo
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is jam-packed with evocative, curious images. You could go through each frame and try and figure out who lives, who dies, what’s going on, and more. (In fact, we have; check it out.) Six months from release, writer/director James Gunn surely doesn’t want to spoil anything just yet, but when it came to one scene in particular, he decided to clear it up.
Gizmodo
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Marvel Studios is getting ready to kick off phase 5 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. And of course collectibles and toys are going to be the first place where we get a good look at what to expect as far as what its heroes and villains will look like.
Gizmodo
DC Animation May Find a New Home on Amazon
In the wake of HBO’s new leadership slashing the Warner Bros. Animation department and its shows on HBO Max and Cartoon Network, the possibility of DC animation finding new life on other streamers has been floated as an ideal outcome. That may now be happening, with a little help from Amazon.
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
Joining the franchise spin-off trend, finally, is that Daryl Dixon series from The Walking Dead starring Norman Reedus. Here’s the first look at the cult icon reprising his role to keep the zombie universe that won’t die going. AMC president Dan McDermott told Entertainment Weekly that the new...
Gizmodo
16 New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books for Your December Reading List
December is traditionally the smallest month when it comes to book releases—people are busy shopping, feasting, celebrating, or going to see violent Santa movies—but there’s still plenty here (magicians, witches, myths, monsters, outer-space dwellers, and more!) to fill your stocking. The Union by Leah Vernon. In this...
Gizmodo
Cocaine Bear
You can look at the words “Cocaine Bear” and think you know what they mean. But until you’ve seen those words through the eyes of director Elizabeth Banks, you won’t truly be prepared for what they actually entail. Cocaine Bear is the title of a dark...
Gizmodo
Margot Robbie’s Piratesof the Caribbean Film Might Still Set Sail
Margot Robbie’s female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film, which was announced in 2020, might actually be back on the docket. Although Robbie said in an interview a few weeks ago that Disney “wasn’t interested” in the script, Jerry Bruckheimer, the executive producer of all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, has told Collider that the film, which would be penned by Birds of Prey writer, Christina Hodson, is still on the manifest.
Gizmodo
Netflix Cancels The Midnight Club Hours After Creator Moves to Amazon
The horrors stalking the terminally ill, teenage patients living at Brightcliffe Hospice can’t compare to the horror of a streaming network scorned. Mere hours after it was announced yesterday that Midnight Club creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy would be exiting their deal at Netflix and instead entering a deal with Amazon to create TV content for Prime Video, Netflix announced the horror series would be canceled after its first season.
Gizmodo
The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Begin Next March
Disney and Lucasfilm took to CCXP today to confirm that The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ for its third season on March 1, 2023. Also revealed by the studio was a new still of Din Djarin and his ward, Grogu, sitting in the cockpit of the modified Naboo N-1 Starfighter that Mando acquired during The Book of Boba Fett episode “The Mandalorian Returns.”
Gizmodo
Do or Do Not, But There Is Also Try
“Remember this: Try,” evokes the voice of Karis Nemik in Andor’s incredible finale, the spirited conclusion to the manifesto he’ll never get to see the end result of—a line that, in the moment, feels like a pointed rejoinder to the philosophy of the Jedi that are entirely absent from the show. But for all their literal opposites, maybe there’s more in common between Yoda and Nemik’s beliefs.
Gizmodo
Warwick Davis Would Love to Resurrect Star Wars Cult Obsession Return of the Ewok
While promoting his new Disney+ series, Willow, which brings back a beloved character he first played in the 1980s, star Warwick Davis was asked about another beloved character of his from that era, Return of the Jedi’s Wicket the Ewok. Specifically: mockumentary Return of the Ewok, shot behind the scenes of the Star Wars film and never officially completed nor released.
Gizmodo
The Faithless Cover Is Giving Big Dyke Energy
I devoured C.L. Clark’s The Unbroken last year—it was part of the sapphic trifecta that came out in 2021, which also included The Jasmine Throne (Tasha Suri) and She Who Became the Sun (Shelley Parker-Chan). So I am thrilled to be able to reveal not only the cover for the second book in the Magic of the Lost Trilogy, but an exclusive look at the first chapter. C.L. Clark’s The Faithless is going to be incredible, and I’m genuinely delighted to show off this emotionally devastating cover.
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Character Posters Introduce the Show's Post-Apocalyptic Ensemble
If there’s a genre that won’t die, it’s survivors doing their best (and sometimes their worst) amid a zombie apocalypse. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us PlayStation games offer a particularly compelling take on the story—which is why the series is soon making the jump to HBO Max. Today, we’ve got close-up looks at the main characters thanks to a series of new posters.
Gizmodo
Updates From Indiana Jones 5, Supernatural Spinoff The Winchesters, and More
Jon Kasdan talks about the importance of the Willow RPG and Ghostbusters 2 to the new series. Jeffrey Dean Morgan teases his arrival on The Boys. Plus, Terry Matalas talks about making Picard’s final season feel even more like Star Trek: The Next Generation. To me, my spoilers!. Indiana...
Gizmodo
The Legendary Artwork of Frank Frazetta Is Coming to Magic: The Gathering
The cards of Magic: The Gathering have spent decades bringing horrifying monsters, incredible vistas, and mystical spells to vivid life, earning the game a veritable gallery rich with fantasy art. But now, the legendary card game is going to celebrate another equally legendary body of artwork. io9 has your first...
Comments / 0