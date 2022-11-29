ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Rosie MacLennan, Olympic trampoline legend, retires

Canadian Rosie MacLennan, the lone person to win two Olympic trampoline gold medals, announced her retirement at age 34. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/02/rosie-maclennan-retires-trampoline-gymnastics/

Comments / 0

Community Policy