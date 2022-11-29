Hendon Hooker is first Maxwell Award finalist for Tennessee football since Peyton Manning

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker made the cut for the Maxwell Award, one of college football's most prestigious honors.

Hooker, a sixth-year senior, was named a finalist for the award, along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The winner will be announced Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

Hooker is Tennessee's first finalist since Peyton Manning won in 1997.

Seven of the past eight Maxwell Award winners also won the Heisman Trophy. The exception was in 2018, when Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa won the Maxwell and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray won the Heisman.

However, Hooker was not a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to college football's top quarterback. Williams, Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan made that cut.

Hooker's season was cut short by a torn ACL against South Carolina on Nov. 19, so he missed the Vanderbilt game. He still ranks third in the FBS in passing efficiency (175.51), fifth in completion percentage (69.6) and ninth in total offense per game (324.1). He leads the SEC in all three categories.

And Hooker's ratio of 27 TD passes and two interceptions is among the best in college football.

