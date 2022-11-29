ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Hendon Hooker is first Maxwell Award finalist for Tennessee football since Peyton Manning

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFGHl_0jR7yxFs00

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker made the cut for the Maxwell Award, one of college football's most prestigious honors.

Hooker, a sixth-year senior, was named a finalist for the award, along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. The winner will be announced Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

Hooker is Tennessee's first finalist since Peyton Manning won in 1997.

Seven of the past eight Maxwell Award winners also won the Heisman Trophy. The exception was in 2018, when Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa won the Maxwell and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray won the Heisman.

JALIN HYATT MAKES BILETNIKOFF CUT Wide receiver tabbed Tennessee's first finalist for award

VOLS BOWL WATCH Should Tennessee want Orange Bowl over Sugar Bowl? It's not an easy call

However, Hooker was not a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to college football's top quarterback. Williams, Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan made that cut.

Hooker's season was cut short by a torn ACL against South Carolina on Nov. 19, so he missed the Vanderbilt game. He still ranks third in the FBS in passing efficiency (175.51), fifth in completion percentage (69.6) and ninth in total offense per game (324.1). He leads the SEC in all three categories.

And Hooker's ratio of 27 TD passes and two interceptions is among the best in college football.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Hendon Hooker is first Maxwell Award finalist for Tennessee football since Peyton Manning

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report

There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
KNOXVILLE, TN
East Tennessean

Bucs stun Vanderbilt with women’s basketball victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – The ETSU Bucs women’s basketball team continues their strong start to the season following a 44-31 Power 5 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Fresh off a trip to Las Vegas to participate in the UNLV Thanksgiving MTE where the Bucs were...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll

Your headlines from 11/30 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Greyhound bus meeting in Knoxville, USA moves on in World Cup. Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year. Updated: 13 hours ago. Kirdwood Street becomes new location for Greyhound bus stop. Alternative ways...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol legend speaks to state-bound Anderson Co. football team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our previews of area teams playing for a state football championship continues with Davey Gillum’s Anderson Co. Mavericks. Gillum played on the AC team that made it to the state semi’s 26 years ago. Now the same program he coaches, is one win away from its first ever state championship and his players couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
tnledger.com

Music City Bowl: Top-tier event or postseason yawn?

Its fate rests with expanded college playoffs, enclosed stadium. Polished or tarnished silver? Amid the many questions surrounding the building of a $2.1 billion enclosed stadium on the east bank of the Cumberland River, that’s the one Music City Bowl officials are trying to answer ahead of this month’s silver anniversary postseason game at Nissan Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Bucs Take On Pats In BlueCross Bowl 6A Championship for Our Game of The Week

Our game of the week takes us to Chattanooga for The BlueCross Bowl 6A state championship game between The Oakland Patriots and The Beech Buccaneers. Both teams have winning cultures ingrained by long tenured and successful head coaches. Neither team will come in scared, and both will be expecting to win. You can hear both coaches’ opening statements for the 6A media availably below.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
tjrwrestling.net

Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Six-Figure Lawsuit

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs has been embroiled in a lawsuit that resulted in a six-figure payout and stemmed from the curious case of a golf cart. Better known to WWE fans as Kane, Glenn Jacobs has been the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, winning a second term in the post in August 2022.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee

From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials

The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
TENNESSEE STATE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy