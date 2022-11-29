ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces Release of First-Ever Book on the Unique and Meaningful History of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce

JACKSON, Miss. – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is releasing the first-ever book on the unique and meaningful history of the state agency. The history of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is as rich as Mississippi’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Governor Reeves says midterms were promising for Republicans

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves said the midterms were promising for Republicans. Reeves said with the GOP regaining control of the House will provide what he said is a much-needed balance on Capitol Hill. During an interview Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion, Reeves said he expects Republicans...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New York Post

United Furniture owner ‘disappeared’ after firing 2,700 workers: sources

The owner of United Furniture Industries — which last week fired 2,700 workers through texts and emails while they slept — has disappeared after squabbling with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy, The Post has learned. David Belford, a wealthy Ohio businessman, has kept mum since the layoffs of his entire workforce in Mississippi, North Carolina and California in the days before Thanksgiving — despite efforts by lenders and lawyers representing axed workers to reach UFI, according to multiple sources. “No one has heard from the owner. He’s not returning anyone’s phone calls. It’s such a horrible...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BET

Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis

Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
JACKSON, MS
Daily Mississippian

Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales

In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

City receives one response to water management RFP, source says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to running Jackson’s water system, very few companies want to take the plunge. Just one vendor responded to Jackson’s recent request for proposals (RFP) seeking a firm to take over operations and maintenance of the city’s water system, so says the man recently put in place by a judge to oversee it.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Results released in Hinds County runoff races

JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Unofficial results show Gibbs, Hodges win Hinds County judicial runoffs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unofficial results show that Rep. Debra Gibbs and Assistant District Attorney Tametrice Hodges have won runoff races for judicial spots in Hinds County. With 27 of 27 precincts reporting, Hodges received 1,387 votes, more than twice the 604 votes received by Gayla Carpenter-Sanders to win Chancery...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Mary Boykin Evans formerly of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mary Boykin Evans passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on October 1, 1926, to Talmadge and Rose Smith Boykin.
MAGEE, MS
southernthing.com

5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas

This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off

NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off. The incident occurred Monday night in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy