WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
mageenews.com
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools' parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann's newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
WLBT
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
mageenews.com
Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces Release of First-Ever Book on the Unique and Meaningful History of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce
JACKSON, Miss. – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is releasing the first-ever book on the unique and meaningful history of the state agency. The history of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is as rich as Mississippi's...
wcbi.com
Governor Reeves says midterms were promising for Republicans
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves said the midterms were promising for Republicans. Reeves said with the GOP regaining control of the House will provide what he said is a much-needed balance on Capitol Hill. During an interview Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion, Reeves said he expects Republicans...
United Furniture owner ‘disappeared’ after firing 2,700 workers: sources
The owner of United Furniture Industries — which last week fired 2,700 workers through texts and emails while they slept — has disappeared after squabbling with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy, The Post has learned. David Belford, a wealthy Ohio businessman, has kept mum since the layoffs of his entire workforce in Mississippi, North Carolina and California in the days before Thanksgiving — despite efforts by lenders and lawyers representing axed workers to reach UFI, according to multiple sources. “No one has heard from the owner. He’s not returning anyone’s phone calls. It’s such a horrible...
BET
Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis
Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
Daily Mississippian
Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales
In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
WLBT
City receives one response to water management RFP, source says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to running Jackson’s water system, very few companies want to take the plunge. Just one vendor responded to Jackson’s recent request for proposals (RFP) seeking a firm to take over operations and maintenance of the city’s water system, so says the man recently put in place by a judge to oversee it.
Report calls for federal investment into Mississippi’s head start programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report, released by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), states that federal investment is needed for head start programs in Mississippi for equal opportunity. According to the report, there was a significant drop in enrollment of children in poverty in Head Start and Early Head Start due […]
WAPT
Results released in Hinds County runoff races
JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
WLBT
Unofficial results show Gibbs, Hodges win Hinds County judicial runoffs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unofficial results show that Rep. Debra Gibbs and Assistant District Attorney Tametrice Hodges have won runoff races for judicial spots in Hinds County. With 27 of 27 precincts reporting, Hodges received 1,387 votes, more than twice the 604 votes received by Gayla Carpenter-Sanders to win Chancery...
opencampusmedia.org
USM’s new president making $650,000; state’s public college presidents all see raises
Joe Paul is being paid an annual salary of $650,000 as the 11th president of University of Southern Mississippi, according to a copy of his contract the Institutions of Higher Learning provided to Mississippi Today. The salary makes Paul the third-highest paid college president in Mississippi and represents a $50,000...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
Mississippi is paroling fewer inmates now than it did before expanding parole eligibility in 2021. The state Parole Board chairman told lawmakers Tuesday the board is more closely examining inmates’ prison records. Jeffrey Belk told a legislative committee the board is not seeking to release a particular percentage of...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
mageenews.com
Mary Boykin Evans formerly of Magee, Mississippi
Mary Boykin Evans passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on October 1, 1926, to Talmadge and Rose Smith Boykin.
southernthing.com
5 Mississippi towns that go all out for Christmas
This article is presented by Visit Mississippi. Mississippi is filled with towns that do Christmas right. The state is known for its year-round hospitality, but something about the holiday season makes the warmth feel even more magical. Several Hallmark movie-worthy small towns are filled to the brim with good cheer, so a visit to this Southern state is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Twelve Mississippi hospitals earn ‘A’ rating from hospital safety group
The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for the fall of 2022, and 12 Mississippi hospitals – including the financially troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital – received an A rating. The grade, which is assigned to about 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year, is based on how hospitals and other health […]
Hours extended for Mississippi driver service bureaus during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) will expand hours of operations at driver service bureaus during the holiday season. The extended hours will include December 3, 10 and 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following offices: Pearl – 3851 Hwy 468 Meridian – 910 Hwy. 11 Greenwood […]
WDSU
Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off
NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off. The incident occurred Monday night in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to...
