Read full article on original website
Related
mageenews.com
Co-Lin expands workforce education with $1.2M award from AccelerateMS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Workforce Education Division recently received notification of approximately $1.2 million dollars in funds awarded to the college by AccelerateMS. The funds will be used to enhance in-demand workforce education programs including industrial welding, commercial truck driving, electrical lineman. Thanks to the new funds, these programs will soon see upgraded equipment and offerings at current locations and expansion to new locations, including the college’s Natchez Campus and Simpson County Center.
mageenews.com
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
mageenews.com
Another Successful Chirstmas Parade
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Christmas season is underway! Parades have began and St. Nick has made an appearance. Magee Chamber of Commerce held their...
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer. Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon. His military service began more than 31 years...
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms
Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
mageenews.com
Important Fan Information Regarding State Championship Game
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Important fan information is provided below in preparation for Saturday’s Class 4A State Football Championship game between our very own Mendenhall Tigers and the Louisville Wildcats. For the state championship games, the Home team will be the North team. The South team will be the Visiting team. Of course, Mendenhall is in a South division and will therefore be the visiting team.
MHSAA 2A Football Championship - Scott Central vs. Charleston at a glance
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 2A State Championship game, set for 3 p.m. Saturday. More: Click here to see the complete MHSAA Class 2A Football bracket Scott Central ...
mageenews.com
“I will betroth you to Me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion.”
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in Hosea 2:19: “I will betroth you to Me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion.” Sounding somewhat like a groom to a bride, God makes a promise to those who pledge themselves to Him for life. He tells us what He will do for us if we will trust, love, and obey Him in return. We know that God is faithful in keeping His promises. Let’s strive to be faithful in our promises we make to Him, our Lord and Master. Amen!
getnews.info
Fans Primed To Offer Deion Sanders Lucrative Deal To Stay At JSU.
SHERIDAN, WY – 2 DECEMBER, 2022 – My Fan Tribe provides college coaches creative ways to increase their salaries and student-athletes to monetize their name image and likeness by partnering with their fans as non-accredited investors; launching on Super Bowl Sunday February 12, 2023. www.myfantribe.com. Sports fans in...
WDAM-TV
Early-morning winds damage Columbia exhibits
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Spirits are still merry in Columbia as repair crews work to fix damage to a popular Christmas attraction caused by Tuesday night’s storm. “We did have some damage,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said. “We’ve been kind of knocked down, but we’re not out. And we just want everybody in the Pine Belt to know that, ‘Hey, we’re open. We’re open for business.’”
Highest-paying business jobs in Hattiesburg
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city. […]
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a man that was reported missing Friday. According to HPD, 30-year-old Kendrell Minor, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Deion Sanders: The Prime Decision
Everyone is awaiting for Deion Sanders to announce his coaching future in college football.
mageenews.com
Georgia Pacific Makes Donation to Co-Lin Automation and Control Technology program
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Georgia Pacific recently donated to Co-Lin’s Automation and Control Technology program to help supply students with additional equipment, such as transmitters, piping, meters and programmable logic controllers to monitor, troubleshoot and calibrate processes such as flow, pressure, level and temperature. These are all vital skills to ensure students are well-prepared to enter the workplace.
Mississippi high school football Championship Central: matchups game times and how to watch
The 2022 MHSAA Football Championships are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. Fans can purchase tickets for the games on GoFan or stream the games online via the NFHS Network. Parking is permitted in designated areas, via the ...
newyorkbeacon.com
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
247Sports
Deion Sanders: Report about notifying recruits of coaching decision 'not true'
Deion Sanders denied Wednesday on Twitter a report that the Jackson State head football coach had been telling recruits that he would be at a new school by Sunday with the options down to Colorado, USF and Cincinnati. Through Carl Reed, Sanders simply said, "This is not true." Sanders said...
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
Comments / 0