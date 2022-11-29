Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in Hosea 2:19: “I will betroth you to Me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion.” Sounding somewhat like a groom to a bride, God makes a promise to those who pledge themselves to Him for life. He tells us what He will do for us if we will trust, love, and obey Him in return. We know that God is faithful in keeping His promises. Let’s strive to be faithful in our promises we make to Him, our Lord and Master. Amen!

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO