ktvo.com
Queen City 4-H club holding its winter clothing drive once again
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when organizations hold their annual winter coat drives. But, time is running out to donate a winter coat or other items to the Queen City 4-H coat drive. Items are being collected through Friday. After members collect the items, this...
ktvo.com
Macon Senior Center hosts 'Be an Angel' Fundraiser to help feed the elderly
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri organization is hosting a fundraiser to help feed the community. The Macon Senior Center is hosting its "Be an Angel" fundraiser. Anyone interested can donate $20 to the senior center to buy an angel to place on the tree in the facility's lobby.
ktvo.com
Fence around Adair County Courthouse no longer up; completion goal still in February
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A sign that a major renovation project in northeast Missouri is still progressing can be seen in Downtown Kirksville. The fence that was around the Adair County Courthouse is no longer up, but don't expect the building to reopen in the coming weeks. Adair County Presiding...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
ktvo.com
NECAC and Salvation Army in need of bellringers
MACON, Mo. — The sound of bells ringing is a clear sign that the holiday season is here, your help is needed to spread holiday cheer. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping out The Salvation Army by ringing bells in front of the Walmart stores in Macon and Moberly.
ktvo.com
Truman State University student hopes to bring change to the Kirksville community
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Truman State University freshman recently had a Facebook post receive a large number of interactions on a local Kirksville group chat. Olivia Combs is trying to bring change to the Kirksville community. She is taking a critical thinking class and was assigned a paper where...
ktvo.com
Scotland County R-1 sixth graders learn all about the weather from a special guest
MEMPHIS, Mo. — Not one, but two classes at a northeast Missouri school had a special visitor from KTVO this week. Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn spoke to the sixth graders at Scotland County R-1 District on Wednesday. Matt talked about the difference between a cold and warm...
ktvo.com
Schuyler County Schools tell Kirksville to "be patient" in search for bus provider
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — The Kirksville School District is looking for ways to provide transportation for students next school year. The owners of Weber Bus Inc. announced they are retiring from bus services on June 30, 2023. The Schuyler County School District went through a similar change over a...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Police Department offers free gun locks to residents
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department has a supply of gun locks that are available to the public for free. The locks are courtesy of Project Childsafe, a national foundation that promotes firearms safety and education. Anyone can stop by the police station station during business hours to...
ktvo.com
Levi B. Tarr Jr., 84 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Levi B. Tarr Jr. 84 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his home. The son of Levi B. and Emma (Kirkendahl) Tarr Sr., he was born March 10, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri. On July 11, 1994 in Lancaster, Missouri he married Tamra Sandefur. Levi is survived...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties
UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
ktvo.com
Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Missouri formerly of Kirksville passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. The daughter of Robert and Eva Mae (Hunsaker) Hudson, she was born near Novelty, Missouri on October 3, 1931. She attended Novelty School through High School, graduating in 1949 as class salutatorian. She joined the United States Air Force in the summer of 1951, with basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, entering the one and only women’s Air Force Band at Lackland, as a clarinetist and saxophonist.
ktvo.com
Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
ktvo.com
Rising energy costs continue to put strain on Heartland families
MACON, Mo. — The cost of living here and across the country is continuing to grow at an alarming rate. The stories the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) hears are heartbreaking. Public Relations Officer Brent Engel has heard the community's sad stories about the impact inflation is having...
ktvo.com
A.T. Still University, Northeast Regional Medical Center dedicate tree to COVID victims
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A.T. Still University and Northeast Regional Medical Center hosted a memorial service on Tuesday to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19. The event was held inside Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Many of the hospital staff didn't have a chance during the pandemic...
ktvo.com
Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Mo., 82, Casady-Luscan Funeral Home
Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Missouri peacefully entered eternal rest and her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by the love and support of her of her family. She was born in Centerville, Iowa on Thursday, January 11, 1940, the daughter of Geoffrey and Anna (Miller) Cullum.
ktvo.com
Truman State students inspire STEM leaders of tomorrow
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A group of Truman State University students helped inspire the next generation by hosting a STEM fair in Kirksville. The students hosted a STEM Day for Kids at the Adair County Public Library in Kirksville on Tuesday. This event was a part of the student's class...
kchi.com
CMU’s Request For Solar Farm Resolution Approved
The solar farm at the east end of Third Street is owned by MC Power, and could soon have new owners. As part of the process of the sale, a resolution was needed for the connection of the solar farm to the CMU electric grid. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper presented that resolution to the Chillicothe City Council Monday night.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
ktvo.com
Authorities search for Ottumwa work release escapee
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Owen Ray Spicer failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Tuesday. Spicer is a 23-year-old white male, 5'11" tall and weighs 194 pounds. He was convicted of Robbery Second...
