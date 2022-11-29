Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Missouri formerly of Kirksville passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. The daughter of Robert and Eva Mae (Hunsaker) Hudson, she was born near Novelty, Missouri on October 3, 1931. She attended Novelty School through High School, graduating in 1949 as class salutatorian. She joined the United States Air Force in the summer of 1951, with basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, entering the one and only women’s Air Force Band at Lackland, as a clarinetist and saxophonist.

MACON, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO