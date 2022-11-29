ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Queen City 4-H club holding its winter clothing drive once again

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when organizations hold their annual winter coat drives. But, time is running out to donate a winter coat or other items to the Queen City 4-H coat drive. Items are being collected through Friday. After members collect the items, this...
QUEEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

NECAC and Salvation Army in need of bellringers

MACON, Mo. — The sound of bells ringing is a clear sign that the holiday season is here, your help is needed to spread holiday cheer. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping out The Salvation Army by ringing bells in front of the Walmart stores in Macon and Moberly.
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville Police Department offers free gun locks to residents

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department has a supply of gun locks that are available to the public for free. The locks are courtesy of Project Childsafe, a national foundation that promotes firearms safety and education. Anyone can stop by the police station station during business hours to...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties

UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Missouri formerly of Kirksville passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. The daughter of Robert and Eva Mae (Hunsaker) Hudson, she was born near Novelty, Missouri on October 3, 1931. She attended Novelty School through High School, graduating in 1949 as class salutatorian. She joined the United States Air Force in the summer of 1951, with basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, entering the one and only women’s Air Force Band at Lackland, as a clarinetist and saxophonist.
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Rising energy costs continue to put strain on Heartland families

MACON, Mo. — The cost of living here and across the country is continuing to grow at an alarming rate. The stories the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) hears are heartbreaking. Public Relations Officer Brent Engel has heard the community's sad stories about the impact inflation is having...
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Truman State students inspire STEM leaders of tomorrow

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A group of Truman State University students helped inspire the next generation by hosting a STEM fair in Kirksville. The students hosted a STEM Day for Kids at the Adair County Public Library in Kirksville on Tuesday. This event was a part of the student's class...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

CMU’s Request For Solar Farm Resolution Approved

The solar farm at the east end of Third Street is owned by MC Power, and could soon have new owners. As part of the process of the sale, a resolution was needed for the connection of the solar farm to the CMU electric grid. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper presented that resolution to the Chillicothe City Council Monday night.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom

David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
SPICKARD, MO
ktvo.com

Authorities search for Ottumwa work release escapee

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Owen Ray Spicer failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Tuesday. Spicer is a 23-year-old white male, 5'11" tall and weighs 194 pounds. He was convicted of Robbery Second...
OTTUMWA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy