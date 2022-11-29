ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties to study allowing more parking space for some apartments

The Saugerties Village Board voted at its regular meeting on Monday, November 21 to act as lead agency in the study of a proposed change in the zoning code that would allow one-and one-half parking spaces for each two apartments in the central business district. The present law specifies one space for every two apartments.
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties

We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
therealdeal.com

Pulte wins approval for smaller resi lots in Montgomery

Pulte Homes is moving forward with plans to build a single-family residential community in the city of Montgomery, about 55 miles north of Houston. The Atlanta-based homebuilder won approval from the local city council to offer smaller-than-required home lots in the 80-acre development, Montgomery Bend, the Houston Business Journal reported.
MONTGOMERY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
townofgoshen.org

Introductory Local Law No. 5 of 2022 – Stop Intersections Amendment

A LOCAL LAW AMENDING THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF GOSHEN, CHAPTER 89 ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC”, ARTICLE II “STOP INTERSECTIONS”. BE IT ENACTED by the Town Board of the Town of Goshen, Orange County, New York as follows:. Section 1. Code Amendments. ARTICLE II Stop Intersections.
GOSHEN, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Meet Woodstock’s new building code enforcer

The Town Board voted unanimously to hire a new building code enforcement officer, taking considerable workload off Francis “Butch” Hoffman, who now must perform those duties as well as run the building department. William Spencer will begin part-time as Grade 4 municipal code officer December 5 and transition...
WOODSTOCK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Newest McDonald’s Being Built at Lightning Pace

It's highly likely you haven't even noticed the Hudson Valley's newest McDonald's being built right under your nose. At the end of September, we told you that there would soon be a groundbreaking for a new, modern McDonald's restaurant. We all know just how slow many constructions in the Hudson Valley seem to take, so imagine our surprise when we drove by just a couple of months later to find that construction on the exterior of the building is now almost complete.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate

A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
GREENWICH, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot

Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Thrillist

This Dreamy & Luxurious Hudson Valley Hotel Opens This Week

It seems paradise is just a two hour drive from NYC—or a 30-minute helicopter ride, if you prefer that. Habitas, the luxurious and sustainability-forward hospitality group, is unveiling its newest property this week, and it will take over a nature-filled spot in the heart of the Hudson Valley. On December 1, Habitas on Hudson is opening its first location in North America in Rhinebeck, New York, Travel + Leisure reports.
RHINEBECK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Rewind Kingston sells thrifted fashion, supports youth mental health

On the same block in Midtown Kingston as the Ulster Performing Arts Center, on Broadway between Cornell and O’Neil Street, there’s an unassuming storefront that’s easy to pass by without realizing what treasures lie inside. A new LED-lit sign is currently being created to alert the neighborhood that what used to be called Ye Olde Book Shoppe has reopened as Rewind Kingston, with a new focus meant to appeal to a younger clientele: trendy thrift-shop fashion and upcycled clothing and gifts.
KINGSTON, NY
socsd.org

Eckert Named Interim Superintendent

At its December 1 meeting, the Board of Education named Ileana Eckert as Interim Superintendent of Schools, effective January 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. Eckert, who is an officer on the Rockland Community College Board of Trustees and a member of the Rockland County YMCA Board of Directors, retired as Superintendent of Schools in the North Rockland Central School District in August 2020 after a 42-year career in education. She began her career as a bilingual teacher in Peekskill, New York and Paterson, New Jersey before being hired by NRCSD, where she served as a teacher, Curriculum Coordinator, Adult Education Supervisor, Middle School Assistant Principal, Director of Secondary Education, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education, Deputy Superintendent and, ultimately, Superintendent of Schools. Eckert was the Region 3 Delegate for the State Association for Bilingual Education, the Rockland County representative in the Mid-Hudson School Study Council and a member of the Executive Committee of Section 1 Athletics and the Joint Policy Committee for the Lower Hudson Education Council. She holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Thomas Aquinas College; master’s degree from Kean College of New Jersey and a professional diploma in Educational Administration from SUNY New Paltz. Eckert has two grandchildren attending South Orangetown schools.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hospital workers say Nuvance refuses to recognize federal holiday ending slavery

POUGHKEEPSIE – Hospital workers from three area hospitals held an informational picket and march on Thursday afternoon near Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC). Members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers, numbering nearly 1,000 at the Poughkeepsie hospital, have been negotiating with Nuvance Health, the VBMC parent company since their contract expired at the end of September.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top 5 Saugerties, NY Cafés You Must Visit This Winter

It's that time of year again. We have to start putting on our big winter coats, scarves and gloves to brave the (almost) winter weather. We are going to see a lot of cold, cloudy days ahead of us as the season progresses. This is why I don't understand why some people feel that winter is their favorite season. It is cold, it is bleak, and it can be yucky.
SAUGERTIES, NY

