At its December 1 meeting, the Board of Education named Ileana Eckert as Interim Superintendent of Schools, effective January 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023. Eckert, who is an officer on the Rockland Community College Board of Trustees and a member of the Rockland County YMCA Board of Directors, retired as Superintendent of Schools in the North Rockland Central School District in August 2020 after a 42-year career in education. She began her career as a bilingual teacher in Peekskill, New York and Paterson, New Jersey before being hired by NRCSD, where she served as a teacher, Curriculum Coordinator, Adult Education Supervisor, Middle School Assistant Principal, Director of Secondary Education, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education, Deputy Superintendent and, ultimately, Superintendent of Schools. Eckert was the Region 3 Delegate for the State Association for Bilingual Education, the Rockland County representative in the Mid-Hudson School Study Council and a member of the Executive Committee of Section 1 Athletics and the Joint Policy Committee for the Lower Hudson Education Council. She holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Thomas Aquinas College; master’s degree from Kean College of New Jersey and a professional diploma in Educational Administration from SUNY New Paltz. Eckert has two grandchildren attending South Orangetown schools.

