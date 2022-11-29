Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Central California
INYO COUNTY, Calif. - A small earthquake struck Friday morning in Central California, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 4:21 a.m. about four miles west of Big Pine. It was recorded at a depth of less than a mile. Are you prepared for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Drier trades ahead of some wet and humid conditions
Pleasant weekend weather will be followed by more humidity and a higher chance of showers. FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Trade winds will continue to kick up just a few showers. Hawaii News...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa lava flow moves at slower pace as it spreads into flatter area
The USGS says as of this morning, lava from the Mauna Loa eruption is about 3.3 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Mauna Loa lava flow moving at slower pace, could now be over a week until it reaches key highway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hawaii Volcano Observatory...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Huge swell peaking, stronger winds building
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen to moderate to locally breezy Friday, and continue through the weekend, maintaining showers across windward areas. A system developing northwest of the state late in the weekend, may increase moisture and strengthen southeast winds, potentially enhancing shower chances next week.A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast over the Mauna Loa summit through the weekend.
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Officials told residents to be ready to evacuate if lava flows start heading toward populated areas. Monday night, hundreds of people lined a road as lava flowed down the side of Mauna Loa and fountained into the air. The eruption migrated northeast throughout Monday and spread out over the side of the volcano, with several distinct streams of lava running down the hillside.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key Hawaii Island highway, USGS says
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is gearing up for a possible shutdown of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within days, closing a key thoroughfare that connects Hilo and Kona. The U.S. Geological Survey says there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach the highway and is urging residents to be prepared.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Is there a way to stop a lava flow? Officials discuss diversion amid Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lava from the Mauna Loa eruption continues to steadily flow, raising concerns of potential impacts to nearby communities and begging the question: Is there a way to stop it?. Talmadge Magno, of the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, said Wednesday, officials have begun a dialogue on diversion,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Lava crossed over, blocking road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory
Despite ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials say still no threat to communities. USGS and Hawaii County officials provided an update on the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa on Tuesday morning. They urge residents to remain vigilant as the situation is always changing. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 1, 2022)
Mauna Loa lava flow moving at slower pace, could now be over a week until it reaches key highway. Hawaii Volcano Observatory scientists said the lava flow from Mauna Loa is moving at a slower pace as it spread into flatter area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jonathan Jared Saupe...
Highlands Today
Spectators flock to see glowing lava from a Hawaiian volcano
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The world’s largest volcano spewed rivers of glowing lava Wednesday, drawing thousands of visitors who jammed a Hawaii highway. Mauna Loa awoke from its 38-year slumber Sunday, spewing volcanic ash and debris To descend from the sky. A major highway connecting cities on the east and west coasts of the Big Island became the site of an unexpected sight as thousands of cars jammed the highway near Volcanoes National Park.
California’s last series of violent volcanic eruptions created a national park
While Hawaii is experiencing the reawakening of the world's largest active volcano, it has been more than 100 years since California's volcanoes have seen any action.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Drier weekend trades, but wetter weather on the horizon
Trade winds will be locally breezy through Saturday and ease just a bit for Sunday, with drier and more stable air moving in from the east. By Saturday afternoon, expect just some light passing windward showers. A First Alert for the beginning of the work week, as forecast models show...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
Mauna Loa begins to erupt
The worlds largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, started an eruption just before midnight Sunday on Hawaii Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Nov. 30, 2022)
Navy officials still not sure what caused spill of toxic fire suppressant at Red Hill facility. The military says it’s still try to determine why over 1,100 gallons of highly toxic fire suppressant spilled at the Red Hill facility on Tuesday afternoon. After firefighting foam spill at Red Hill,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mauna Loa eruption triggers flight cancellations, delays
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption of Mauna Loa prompted Southwest Airlines to cancel most of its flights in and out of Hilo on Monday but rival Hawaiian Airlines kept flying. Jon Snook, Hawaiian’s chief operating officer, explained: “Because we’ve experienced this many times before in our history, we’re cautious about...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
Comments / 0