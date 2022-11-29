Read full article on original website
Cocaine Bear Trailer Released by Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Cocaine Bear, a new action-comedy based on the true story of a black bear who ate an incredible amount of cocaine after a drug runner's plane crashed in 1985. In the real world, Andrew C. Thornton II was a former narcotics officer and convicted drug smuggler, who dumped a duffel bag of cocaine out of his plane because his plane was too heavy. Thornton intended to recover the bag himself, jumping out of the plane with a parachute, but in a bizarre twist of fate, the parachute was faulty, and Thornton died. Three months later, a 175-pound black bear was found dead in Georgia, alongisde 40 opened plastic containers of cocaine.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
"It Changed Film": 18 Movie Scenes That Folks Believe Are Absolutely Flawless
The Up montage — you know the one — is exquisite, sublime, peerless, and a bunch of other words for "perfect" I found in my thesaurus.
One Piece Cosplay Genderbends Zoro's Wano Fit
When the Straw Hat Pirates entered Wano Country, the One Piece stars found themselves taking on new attire in an effort to blend in before they could come face to face with Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free the denizens of this isolated nation. While some of the Straw Hats received serious glow-ups in the build-up to the final battle, perhaps none saw more changes than Zoro, who was given the sword of Wano to attempt to free the country and one cosplayer has given him a fresh look.
Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at John Rhys-Davies' Return
Disney is having a pretty eventful evening with their CCXP panel as they have officially revealed a bunch of brand new trailers for their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios offerings. Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other side of things, Lucasfilm revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian and even revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. During the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 we get to see exactly what the movie is about, what the official title of the movie is, and even a first look at John Rhys-Davies' return to the franchise.
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Armor Wars Star Don Cheadle Reacts to Rumor Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Playing Titanium Man
Is Arnold Schwarzenegger about to join Marvel's Armor Wars as the villain Titanium Man? If so, that's news to Armor Wars star Don Cheadle. Armor Wars has had an interesting development life at Marvel Studios, first beginning as a streaming series on Disney+ before making the transition to a full-length theatrical film. Plot details remain unknown, but if Armor Wars takes inspiration from the Iron Man comic book storyline of the same name, then fans will get to see armored villains such as Titanium Man. While he may be a C or D-list villain, having former Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger play him would catch some eyeballs.
Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #1 Review: A Smash Worthy Sequel
"Planet Hulk," and its follow-up "World War Hulk," changed the game when it came to Marvel Comics' un-jolly green giant, with pieces of the arc making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Thor: Ragnarok. Jettisoning Bruce Banner into outer space, Marvel's Illuminati took it upon themselves to give the Hulk a peaceful life but accidentally did the opposite. With Hulk's days on Sakaar long past, writer Greg Pak has returned to the alien war world with an interesting tale for both Hulk and his son, Skaar.
The Elder Scrolls 6 Director Todd Howard Gives New Update on Release Date
Todd Howard, the director of Bethesda's upcoming RPG The Elder Scrolls VI, has said that he has a general idea of when the game will end up releasing. Currently, Howard and those at Bethesda Game Studios are focused on developing Starfield, which is set to come to Xbox Series X and PC in the first half of 2023. Beyond this, the studio has already confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI will end up being its next project afterward. And while there's still essentially nothing that we know about the sixth mainline Elder Scrolls title, Howard has now spoken a bit more about the game's current development.
Venom Director Ruben Fleischer to Helm New Comic Adaptation From The Boys Creator
Venom and Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer is dipping back into the world of comic book adaptations once again. On Thursday, it was announced that Fleischer will helm an adaptation of Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal, a live-action take on the graphic novel of the same name from Garth Ennis and Goran Sudžuka. The movie is being produced alongside AWA Studios, which originally published the graphic novel, as well as LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced recent hits like Birds of Prey and Promising Young Woman. The script for Marjorie Finnegan will be written by Catya McMullen, who is known for Georgia Mertching is Dead.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Connection to Bumblebee and Michael Bay's Movies Explained
The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer has been released, giving fans their first at this new chapter of the Transformers franchise, which is based in part on the popular Beast Wars series of the 1990s. So far, it looks like fans are loving Transformers: Rise of the Beast in terms of style, action, and character designs. That said, one thing is also clear in the first reactions to Rise of the Beast's trailer: fans have a lot of confusion about where it fits in the larger Transformers movie continuity.
Sifu Movie Adaptation in the Works from John Wick Creator
Sifu is one of 2022's best games and it seems like it will be making its way to the big screen courtesy of John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. Sifu was released earlier this year and immediately became an indie darling thanks to its incredibly satisfying combat, but also very unique mechanics. The game is a revenge story set in China and follows a young martial arts expert on a quest to avenge his mentor after he was killed. However, it's quite challenging and if you die, you come back to life, but you age upon resurrection. As you age, the game gets harder, and also means you could die from old age and thus permanently lose.
