MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University announced the hiring of Wren Baker as its new athletic director on Wednesday. Baker comes to Morgantown from the University of North Texas, where he has been the vice president and athletics director since 2016, according to a news release from the university.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown, who has posted one winning season during his four-year stint as head of the Mountaineers, will continue to lead the program, a university administrator said. Rob Alsop, the interim athletic director, made the announcement Wednesday in a statement,...
