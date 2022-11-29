ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wsiu.org

Sat, Dec. 3 at 2:30pm - Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites

Two-time Grammy-winning country music superstar Reba McEntire shines in concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, singing selections from her debut gospel album “My Chains Are Gone.” Reba lends her unmistakable voice to classic hymns and songs of hope and is joined on stage by the Issacs, Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson. Hosted by Bill Gaither.
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze is in Tennessee

Get lost in Christmas lights this holiday season. There is something special about this time of year. Sure the weather is getting colder and the days are shorter, but the nights are aglow with Christmas lights. I always enjoy this time of year because there is just something magical about Christmas lights. Whether you're just seeing houses lit up on your commute from work, or you're taking a drive through the Fantasy of Lights, there is just something a little magical about this time of year. If you love Christmas lights, then you will love what's happening in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Oldest Silent Theater in Gallatin GettingTech Update

When the Palace Theater opened in Gallatin in 1913, Woodrow Wilson was president, the 50th Anniversary of the Civil War was celebrated at Gettysburg with veterans of the war in attendance, Ford Motor Company had just begun production of the Model T car, and you could see a silent film version of “Ivanhoe” for a nickel.
GALLATIN, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
abc17news.com

Ty Gibbs declines to discuss sudden death of his father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Gibbs on Thursday declined to discuss the death of his father, which occurred just hours after the NASCAR driver won the Xfinity Series championship last month. Gibbs was asked about his grandfather, Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, telling employees at Joe Gibbs Racing they all had to move forward even as they mourn. Coy Gibbs died in his sleep at the age of 49 hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series title on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs said for now he’s just going to stick with racing questions while in Nashville for the NASCAR Awards.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Burgers in Nashville, TN

If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Friday, December 2 to Saturday, December 3, 9:00am-4:00pm. The Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour is a Maury County tradition dating back to the 1950s. A variety of public and private homes will open their doors to guests during this weekend event. Tour times are 9:00am to 4:00pm both days. One $25 ticket gives tour-goers access to all of the tour sites.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

'A threat to national security'

Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
TENNESSEE STATE

