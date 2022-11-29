Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Sat, Dec. 3 at 2:30pm - Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites
Two-time Grammy-winning country music superstar Reba McEntire shines in concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, singing selections from her debut gospel album “My Chains Are Gone.” Reba lends her unmistakable voice to classic hymns and songs of hope and is joined on stage by the Issacs, Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson. Hosted by Bill Gaither.
The Best Place To Live In Tennessee
Tennessee is no stranger to luring people to its dazzling lights, southern food, and epic music scene. But which city is the best in the state? Here's more.
wpln.org
What an elusive island on the Cumberland tells us about Nashville’s first big business — buying and selling enslaved people
In the Cumberland River, near Old Hickory, there’s an elusive island. Hill’s Island is 20 acres of uncharted land, filled with a pawpaw grove, dotted with tall red maples and hackberries, and inhabited by the occasional deer or raccoon. You wouldn’t know by looking at it today, but...
The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze is in Tennessee
Get lost in Christmas lights this holiday season. There is something special about this time of year. Sure the weather is getting colder and the days are shorter, but the nights are aglow with Christmas lights. I always enjoy this time of year because there is just something magical about Christmas lights. Whether you're just seeing houses lit up on your commute from work, or you're taking a drive through the Fantasy of Lights, there is just something a little magical about this time of year. If you love Christmas lights, then you will love what's happening in Nashville.
Crumbl Cookies Franchisee to open Eggs Up Grill in surrounding Nashville Communities
The agreement began when Amy fell in love with Eggs Up Grill while dining at a location during a family trip
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native stars in Dolly Parton Christmas movie, a stepping stone in his acting career
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joseph Yang followed his dream to become an actor and performer, landing him a role in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Mountain Magic Christmas.”. In the movie, Yang plays a side character named Woody, but he has landed lead roles in other movies...
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
Danica McKellar's 'Christmas Movie Characters' Inspired Family Move to Nashville Area
Great American Family star Danica McKellar, formerly of Hallmark Channel fame (and The Wonder Years alum), is leaving life in Los Angeles behind. She has put her Rancho Park home up for sale to move with her family and mother to a rural community near Nashville, Tennessee. McKellar, who most...
wgnsradio.com
Choice Lanes to Allow for a Quicker Commute Between Murfreesboro and Nashville - at a Choice Price
(Rutherford County, TN) The Tennessee Department of Transportation suggests they have discussed an idea to increase travel reliability and travel speeds on area interstates. What are called Choice Lanes are being considered in the Volunteer State. Choice Lanes, if implemented, would be funded through a Public-Private Partnerships (P3) that would...
Oldest Silent Theater in Gallatin GettingTech Update
When the Palace Theater opened in Gallatin in 1913, Woodrow Wilson was president, the 50th Anniversary of the Civil War was celebrated at Gettysburg with veterans of the war in attendance, Ford Motor Company had just begun production of the Model T car, and you could see a silent film version of “Ivanhoe” for a nickel.
Photo byPublic Domain- Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
abc17news.com
Ty Gibbs declines to discuss sudden death of his father
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Gibbs on Thursday declined to discuss the death of his father, which occurred just hours after the NASCAR driver won the Xfinity Series championship last month. Gibbs was asked about his grandfather, Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, telling employees at Joe Gibbs Racing they all had to move forward even as they mourn. Coy Gibbs died in his sleep at the age of 49 hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series title on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs said for now he’s just going to stick with racing questions while in Nashville for the NASCAR Awards.
Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big."
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Burgers in Nashville, TN
If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Friday, December 2 to Saturday, December 3, 9:00am-4:00pm. The Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour is a Maury County tradition dating back to the 1950s. A variety of public and private homes will open their doors to guests during this weekend event. Tour times are 9:00am to 4:00pm both days. One $25 ticket gives tour-goers access to all of the tour sites.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
WKRN
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
