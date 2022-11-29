ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

19 pounds of marijuana, $12K in cash seized after Iredell County traffic stop

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
 3 days ago

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A traffic stop in Iredell County led to the seizure of 19 pounds of marijuana and over $12,000 in cash, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) pulled over a minivan last Tuesday on I-77 for an unspecified motor vehicle violation.

A canine was deployed, and gave a narcotics alert, deputies said.

More than $12,000 in cash was found in a duffle bag during a search. Deputies said the stop led detectives to a home in Charlotte where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called in to assist.

Nineteen pounds of marijuana were seized from the home, they said. The sheriff’s office said no charges have been filed yet and this is an active investigation involving Homeland Security.

Comments / 24

scottie James
3d ago

yeah good job so many people could have overdosed off of all that weed lmao go get the really dope dealers and stop wasting tax money doing bs like this

Reply(1)
15
Anthony Truesdale
3d ago

They will pull over Venicles with out of state tags and claim they have suspicious reason just to search the car.

Reply(5)
4
