600Hz gaming laptop spotted at Chinese display expo
BOE, the company behind the 500Hz monitor earlier this year, has wowed attendees at the World Display Industry Conference with a 600Hz laptop. Earlier this year, BOE unveiled a 500Hz refresh rate monitor, the first of its kind. However, the panel hasn’t reached consumers just yet and appears to have already been superseded by a new endeavor.
PlayStation Plus games lineup for December 2022 confirmed
As the holiday season approaches, here’s which free games will be coming to PlayStation Plus in December 2022. Expectations are always slightly higher as we enter the festive season, but as with every month, the free PS Plus games provided by Sony will delight some and disappoint others. Remember, to take advantage of the free PlayStation Plus games each month, you’ll need to have an active subscription to the service with Essentials being the most basic package.
GameSir G7 Xbox Wired Controller review: Greatness with compromise
Are wired controllers about to make a comeback? Well, that all depends on how badly you want to win. Here’s our GameSir G7 Xbox/PC Wired Controller review. Since we first started playing games on a PS3 and Xbox 360, our relationship with wired controllers was over. This method of play was lost to history, a thing we used to play PS2 or the original Xbox in our bedroom as a teenager. The wire didn’t matter back then, as we were so close to the tiny screen to care anyway.
Call of Duty League confirmed to be streaming exclusively on Twitch
With the Call of Duty League opening weekend set to begin tomorrow, it has been revealed that viewers will no longer be able to watch on YouTube and will instead have to stream the matches solely on Twitch. The 2023 Call of Duty League season is almost here, with the...
How to watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2 – where to stream
Hit anime Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is on its way to streaming, but where and how can you watch and stream it?. Tokyo Revengers, which is based on manga produced by Kodansha, is a relatively new anime. Its first season only came out last year, but it’s still managed to make a splash.
How to get Spotify Wrapped 2022: Playlists, recap, more
Can you look at Spotify Wrapped 2022 yet? If you’re eager to know what songs have dominated your Spotify this year, here’s everything we know about Spotify Wrapped 2022. Spotify’s Wrapped feature enables us to keep tabs on the songs and albums we vibed with the most over the year.
CoD devs finally address Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 PC crashing issues
Call of Duty devs have finally responded to Warzone 2.0’s widespread crashing issues, which have been plaguing PC players with NVIDIA graphics cards since the battle royale’s launch back in November. Warzone 2.0 crashing has been a major issue for players of the battle royale sequel since it...
Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania new footage shows the power of Kang
In new footage shown at Brazil’s Comic Con, viewers finally got to see how powerful Kang will be in Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. With the opening of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse, fans were ready to see one of its great rulers and iconic villains: Kang. The...
Asmongold blasts Nintendo’s “horrible” decision to shut down Smash World Tour
Twitch streamer Asmongold blasted Nintendo for shutting down the Smash World Tour just days before its finals and took aim at Panada Global’s CEO Alan Bunney for his alleged role. Asmongold is the latest streamer to blast Nintendo for hurting the Smash esports scene and explained why the Japanese...
Ash Ketchum’s fate finally confirmed after Pokemon Ultimate Journeys victory
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been given a boost by TV Tokyo bosses about the future of the series, after Ash Ketchum’s victory created some uncertainty about the anime. After 25 years of trying, Ash finally managed to become Pokemon Champion in early November, and it quickly become one...
Ludwig reflects on YouTube move a year on: “It was the right one”
A year after making the decision to move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, popular content creator Ludwig Ahgren has reflected on the big moment. He’s confident he made the right decision, and is happier in his red home. Ludwig’s move from Twitch to YouTube Gaming made big headlines in...
WhosImmortal explains why Warzone 2’s perk system is “broken”
Warzone 2’s new perk system has CoD YouTuber WhosImmortal scratching his head over bugs, exploits, and lack of communication from the developers. Modern Warfare 2 players slammed the “horrible” new perk system for time-locking abilities. In previous CoD titles, all equipped perks were immediately available in-game, but MW2 reworked the familiar formula.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns review – Strong superhero strategy
Firaxis takes the Marvel universe and creates something wholly unique. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical triumph, but some uneven pacing and superfluous features hold it back a little. When I was younger, I wanted nothing more than to be part of the Marvel universe. So many colorful, iconic...
Deckmate review: Steam Deck’s new secret weapon
Deckmate might look like a bunch of plastic gadgets to pop all over your Steam Deck, but the benefits are going to appeal to only a handful. Opening up the full Deckmate kit, you’re met with an abundance of plastic, wrapped in other plastic. It’s a unique, if incredibly niche bit of kit and comes with some bizarre choices included in the full kit.
Super Mario Bros trailer Easter Eggs, from Mario Galaxy to Rainbow Road
Here’s all the Easter eggs we spotted in the new trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie, whether it’s Rainbow Road or a nod to one of the best games in the franchise. Let’s a-go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie is fast-becoming one of the major motion...
Best Steam Deck alternatives 2022: Ayaneo, GDP Win & more
While the Steam Deck might be in stock now, alternatives still exist for those wanting something a little different from Valve’s current offering. The Steam Deck is an undeniable success. It isn’t the first portable PC put into a console shell, and it will not be the last. In fact, companies like GPD and AyaNeo are still actively developing next-generation versions of their lineup.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans react to Charizard tera raid “glitch”
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are getting a good laugh out of the “hilariously broken” Charizard tera raid. The six-star battle event went live on Thursday, December 1, with its end time scheduled for 3:59 PM PST on Sunday, December 4. Taking on a new challenge counts as...
Asmongold reveals his favorite part of WoW Dragonflight so far
Twitch star Asmongold shared his first impressions of WoW Dragonflight so far, specifically praising the expansion’s detailed cutscenes among other positives. WoW Dragonflight is finally here, and as with any new World of Warcraft expansion, Twitch’s biggest WoW streamer Asmongold has been playing through the new adventure. Throughout...
