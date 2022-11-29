Read full article on original website
Knox Central overpowers Lady Bears
Knox Central showed much toughness and excellent shooting as they began the 2022-23 with a commanding 81-60 win over host Harlan County on Thursday. Halle Collins, a 5-11 sophomore forward, poured in 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Sophomore guard Timberly Frederick followed with 15 points,...
Pikeville beats Raceland for 7th state football title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in four years, the Pikeville Panthers are headed back the Mountain Parkway with a trophy. Pikeville cruised past Raceland 41-9 in the KHSAA Class 1A State Football Championship, earning the school’s seventh. “I think the main thing is, this is the...
High School Scoreboard (Dec. 1, 2022)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the basketball scores from across the mountains!
Pikeville football is ready for another round in Lexington
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The current state champions are ready for another round at Kroger, against a familiar playoff foe, Raceland. These two teams have some history, meeting in the playoffs for the last five years, with Pikeville winning last year 36-7 at Semi-State. “Well we just gotta first of...
Corbin out to prove that these hounds can hunt
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For forty years, the Corbin Redhounds have been chasing the next state title. This could be the squad that could turn it all around. For the first time in the century-long history of the program, the Redhounds are 14-0. “For me it is truly step 15,”...
Bell County woman part of a pair that escaped from work release in Casey County Kentucky
The Casey County Sheriff's Department was searching for two female inmates who escaped at 4:20 a.m. Thursday November 1, 2022 from unlocked doors in a work center. The doors have to be unlocked by law. The inmates were identified as Angela Mason of Middlesboro and Chasity Burton of Columbia, Kentucky...
Escaped inmates cause school delay in Casey County, 1 found
Casey County Schools will operate on a one-hour delay on Thursday due to a pair of escaped inmates in the area.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
More than $10 million of AML funding going toward water line projects in flood ravaged EKY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $10 million in federal grant funding to help repair damaged water lines in three of the hardest hit counties from flooding earlier this year. The money will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs...
KSP Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. These checkpoints are part of trooper’s effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development. 22-year-old Derek Baker and his friends, Andrew Morgan and Kameron Turner, knew they wanted to help grow...
56-year-old man flees Laurel County murder scene, warrant issued
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged murder that occurred on Friday.
Police looking for suspect in string of thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a man who they believe is a suspect in several ongoing theft cases. Take a look at the man in the post below. Officials with the Corbin Police Department say if you know who he is or if you have spotted the car to please get in contact with them. You can call in tips anonymously. You can text the tipline at 606-215-6239 or call the main line at 606-528-1122.
Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Two accidents reported Tuesday in Wayne County
Run #1 Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a structure fire on Green Hill Estates Road. Firefighters arrived to find no fire. Wayne County EMS was also called to the scene for a patient with an altered mental status. Run #2 Firefighters responded to Dishman’s Personal Care Home for a...
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
