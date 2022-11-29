Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 MillionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
You Can Take Your Christmas Card Photo At The Queen Of Christmas’ NYC Penthouse
You heard that right! The Queen of Christmas, Miss Mariah Carey, is opening her NYC penthouse for those looking to have the ultimate Christmas-themed photoshoot! Hosted by Booking.com, the event, dubbed “Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience in New York City,” will allow two lucky fans to snap their Christmas card photos in Carey’s decorated penthouse before being treated to a three-night stay at the Plaza Hotel, a cocktail hour, tickets to her “Merry Christmas To All” concert, and a curated itinerary of activities planned by the Queen of Christmas herself. A signed copy of Carey’s new holiday book “The Christmas...
Canton native Amanda Kloots creates, stars in holiday film 'Fit for Christmas'
Canton native Amanda Kloots has always loved the Christmas holiday. Now, she's co-written, produced and starred in her first holiday film, "Fit for Christmas," which will air at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Those are all firsts for Kloots, 40, who's gotten to combine her love of performing with her...
Guns N’ Roses Sues Combination Florist and Gun Shop
Texas Guns and Roses is the name of a store with a Houston mailing address and what appears to be a unique business model: their website offers an array of weapons for sale, as well as several floral arrangements that are also available for purchase. There are other unexpected combination businesses out there — Brooklyn is home to a combination bodega/used bookstore, for instance — but still. Guns and roses, for sale in the same place? Who could have predicted that combination?
The MTA Just Unveiled Six New Subway Wall Installations Dedicated To Dolly Parton
In honor of Dolly Parton’s upcoming album, Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, coming out November 18th, the MTA and Legacy Records had released limited-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards on November 7th—but they didn’t stop there! As of November 14th, more than 6 locations across the Times Square subway station are now temporarily home to a vinyl wall design dedicated to the international singer-songwriter. The wall installations showcase the new album’s staple butterfly with rhinestones for embellishments, of course. Passersby are encouraged to step in the silhouette of Dolly and snap a pic with her iconic hair. Show yourself off by “[wearing] the Dolly wig” when posting to social media with the hashtag #DollyForever. Her greatest hits album will include 23 tracks, with standout songs like “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Faith,” “9 to 5,” and her Butterfly Records 2020 single written at the start of the pandemic, “When Life Is Good Again.”
Spark Some Holiday Magic At The Enchanting ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’ In NY
The holiday season is upon us! From movie marathons and gingerbread house decorating, to shimmering light displays and ice skating, there are endless festive traditions to indulge in this time of year. And while your plans may not include a Great Hall feast full of infinite food, there is something equally magical that you can add to your list of adventures! This winter, a stunning Forbidden-Forest-inspired trail awaits your exploration in New York’s Hudson Valley. And the best part? Holiday tickets are already on sale. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will bring countless magical moments from the films to...
Home With Tess: Let it snow inside with paper bag flakes
As a native Northeast Ohioan, you might think I’d be sick of snow by now. And you’d be partially right: after New Year’s Day, I’m ready for blizzards to buzz off. But during the holidays, snow is magical. A Christmas with grass showing in any capacity just does not feel right. And quite frankly, our lack of snow this year has done nothing to put me in the holly jolly spirit.
Secret NYC
New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0