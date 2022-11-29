In honor of Dolly Parton’s upcoming album, Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, coming out November 18th, the MTA and Legacy Records had released limited-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards on November 7th—but they didn’t stop there! As of November 14th, more than 6 locations across the Times Square subway station are now temporarily home to a vinyl wall design dedicated to the international singer-songwriter. The wall installations showcase the new album’s staple butterfly with rhinestones for embellishments, of course. Passersby are encouraged to step in the silhouette of Dolly and snap a pic with her iconic hair. Show yourself off by “[wearing] the Dolly wig” when posting to social media with the hashtag #DollyForever. Her greatest hits album will include 23 tracks, with standout songs like “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Faith,” “9 to 5,” and her Butterfly Records 2020 single written at the start of the pandemic, “When Life Is Good Again.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO