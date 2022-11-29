Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Watch This Crazy Louisiana Brawl Breakout in Fast Food Spot
A McDonald's in New Orleans is Serving Up More Than Food. Recently a video went viral showing two co-workers fighting it out behind a counter of a fast food restaurant. The Craziest Part Is There are Multiple Angles of the Fight. How many people thought "let me take my phone...
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders. On Monday evening (Nov. 28), authorities with St. Tammany Parish and State Police put out an alert that two little girls and their dog had gone missing in the Folsom area.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
A priest in Marrero, Louisiana died in a woodworking accident at a shop on his church's campus on Tuesday morning. Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe, which is a machine used to rotate wood for shaping.
Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why
One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
Murder Suspect May Be in South Louisiana, Florida Police Say
FORT MYERS, Fl. (KPEL News) - An investigation into a murder suspect in Florida has led detectives to south Louisiana, officials say. Hector Edgardo Perdomo of Fort Myers, Florida, allegedly shot and killed Alfredo Aragon Arvea on November 13, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. The altercation took place in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant and bar.
3 Reasons Carencro Will Beat Brother Martin This Week
Carencro High looks to continue something of a theme of revenge for this postseason. The Golden Bears upset the Warren Easton Eagles last week. They were the top seed in select D-I, and this win proved more than anything that the Cro-Bears are not to be overlooked. But why was...
Joe Burrow Wears LSU Colored Cleat to Practice [VIDEO]
As the LSU Tigers prepare for the upcoming SEC Championship game against Georgia this weekend, one former Tiger is still showing his support for his former college football team. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals was seen wearing the colors of both LSU and Cincinnati on his practice cleats. On...
Fans React After Drew Brees Faked Being Struck By Lightning in PR Stunt for Sports Betting App
A video posted to Twitter by @sincepto showed the former New Orleans Saints quarterback in the viewfinder of a camera on set being mic'd up for what looked like some type of commercial shoot. The rumblings of thunder could be heard in the background while Drew is standing on the...
3 Reasons Westgate Will Beat Destrehan
The Westgate Tigers are coming off of a championship season and looking to repeat. This season their record was 10-3 as they look to defeat Destrehan Friday to advance to the state championship game. Here are 3 reasons Westgate will beat Destrehan. 1. Derek Williams IS HIM. Westgate is known...
Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report
Coming off their first shutout loss in over 20 years last Sunday, the New Orleans Saints could use some positive news. At 4-8, the Saints are in last place in the NFC South, but also only one and a half games out of first place in their putrid division. The...
