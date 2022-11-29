ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorrento, LA

Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why

One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
Murder Suspect May Be in South Louisiana, Florida Police Say

FORT MYERS, Fl. (KPEL News) - An investigation into a murder suspect in Florida has led detectives to south Louisiana, officials say. Hector Edgardo Perdomo of Fort Myers, Florida, allegedly shot and killed Alfredo Aragon Arvea on November 13, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. The altercation took place in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant and bar.
3 Reasons Westgate Will Beat Destrehan

The Westgate Tigers are coming off of a championship season and looking to repeat. This season their record was 10-3 as they look to defeat Destrehan Friday to advance to the state championship game. Here are 3 reasons Westgate will beat Destrehan. 1. Derek Williams IS HIM. Westgate is known...
Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

Coming off their first shutout loss in over 20 years last Sunday, the New Orleans Saints could use some positive news. At 4-8, the Saints are in last place in the NFC South, but also only one and a half games out of first place in their putrid division. The...
