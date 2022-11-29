Read full article on original website
Mount Olive Tribune
Saints take two from James Kenan
WARSAW — Chris McDuffie posted a double-double, 13 points and 10 rebounds, to help Southern Wayne edge James Kenan, 53-52, in a varsity boys’ basketball game at Harmon Gym on Tuesday evening. Chris Carmon added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Tyquavious Williams contributed seven points, five...
Saints dive into the pool
GOLDSBORO — Southern Wayne teammates Drew Bryan and Daniel Weeks combined for three runner-up performances during a lengthy, multi-team swim meet contested at B.G. Darden Natatorium on Thursday evening. Bryan, a senior, placed second in the 200-yard individual medley (IM) and 100-yard backstroke. In the IM, Bryan shaved more...
Community Concert Band to hold concert
The Bison Community Concert Band is ready for its first public performance. The wind, brass, and percussion musicians, under the direction of Dr. William Ford, will hold its Winter Band Concert on the evening of Dec. 8. The concert is set for 7-8 p.m. in Moffatt Auditorium in the Wayne...
WCC students receive SECU Foundation scholarships
GOLDSBORO — The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation has provided scholarships to two Wayne Community College students. Karen Taft and Titus Dezern are recipients of $5,000 “People Helping People” scholarships which are renewable for two consecutive years. Taft, a Walstonburg resident, is working toward a...
