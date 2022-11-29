ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westbound Logistics continues to expand in China

Westbound Logistics has opened a new office in Qingdao as part of its ongoing expansion in China. The new facility is the company’s fifth office in the country, following Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Ningbo. Westbound China director Michael Lee commented: “We are very pleased to be expanding our...
K-Mile Asia to provide freighter flights for SF

Bangkok-based K-Mile Asia will provide charter flights between Thailand and China on behalf of express giant SF Express. The carrier said that starting in mid-November it would operate two flights per week between Shenzhen Bao’an (SZX) from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) using a dedicated B737-400 freighter. K-Mile’s managing director, Pansith...
Avianca Cargo adds three service levels

Avianca Cargo has launched three service levels based on the speed of service required. The Latin American carrier’s three new service levels are named Priority, Standard and Standby. Priority guarantees the shipments are transported on booked flights, which the carrier said is ideal for urgent shipments. Standard will provide...
AAPA: air cargo demand “declined markedly” in October

International air cargo demand “declined markedly” in October, said the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA). The association said October’s preliminary traffic figures for Asia Pacific airlines show international air cargo demand declined by 13.9% year on year in freight tonne km (FTK) terms, amid a downturn in export markets for intermediate goods.
Atlas Air takeover moves ahead after shareholders approval

The takeover of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings took a step forward yesterday when the firm’s shareholders voted to approve the deal. More than 99% of the shareholder votes cast were in favor of the adoption of the agreement, which represented approximately 80.9% of the outstanding shares of company’s common stock.
Air cargo rates continue to decline in November

Air cargo pricing on some of the world’s major trade lanes continued to decline in November, bucking usual seasonal trends. The latest statistics from the Baltic Exchange Airfreight Index (BAI) show that spot and contract rates paid by forwarders on services from Hong Kong to North America slipped to an average of $6.49 per kg, compared with $6.74 per kg in October.
DB Schenker set for reorganisation

Freight forwarding giant DB Schenker is planning to restructure in order to “simplify” and “reduce administration costs”, according to Air Cargo News sister title DVZ. Following up on reports in the Loadstar, sources confirmed to the German publication that the move would streamline management at individual country level, replacing them with clusters made up of several countries.
IAG Cargo flies charity sports equipment for Pakistan schools hit by flooding

IAG Cargo is transporting 1.2 tonnes of donated cricket equipment into Pakistan that are destined for schools affected by recent flooding. The cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG) is working with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Lord’s Taverners, Football for Peace and the Sarwar Foundation to transport nearly 3,000 pieces of cricket equipment into Islamabad.
DSV offsets carbon emissions with Etihad flight

DSV has become the first company to purchase Etihad Cargo sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to offset the carbon emissions of a flight. Etihad Cargo transported DSV’s cargo shipment from Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi on Etihad’s first transatlantic NetZero flight on November 13. The B787 flight also utilised...
New MD for ASL Airlines France

Eric Vincent. Source: ASL. Copyright: David O'Shea Photography. Eric Vincent has been appointed as managing director of ASL Airlines France following the departure of Jean-François Dominiak. Vincent has been director of sales and programme in ASL Airlines France, and a member of the airline’s Executive Management Team since 2009....

