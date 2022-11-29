Read full article on original website
Related
aircargonews.net
Westbound Logistics continues to expand in China
Westbound Logistics has opened a new office in Qingdao as part of its ongoing expansion in China. The new facility is the company’s fifth office in the country, following Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Ningbo. Westbound China director Michael Lee commented: “We are very pleased to be expanding our...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
aircargonews.net
K-Mile Asia to provide freighter flights for SF
Bangkok-based K-Mile Asia will provide charter flights between Thailand and China on behalf of express giant SF Express. The carrier said that starting in mid-November it would operate two flights per week between Shenzhen Bao’an (SZX) from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) using a dedicated B737-400 freighter. K-Mile’s managing director, Pansith...
aircargonews.net
Avianca Cargo adds three service levels
Avianca Cargo has launched three service levels based on the speed of service required. The Latin American carrier’s three new service levels are named Priority, Standard and Standby. Priority guarantees the shipments are transported on booked flights, which the carrier said is ideal for urgent shipments. Standard will provide...
aircargonews.net
AAPA: air cargo demand “declined markedly” in October
International air cargo demand “declined markedly” in October, said the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA). The association said October’s preliminary traffic figures for Asia Pacific airlines show international air cargo demand declined by 13.9% year on year in freight tonne km (FTK) terms, amid a downturn in export markets for intermediate goods.
aircargonews.net
Atlas Air takeover moves ahead after shareholders approval
The takeover of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings took a step forward yesterday when the firm’s shareholders voted to approve the deal. More than 99% of the shareholder votes cast were in favor of the adoption of the agreement, which represented approximately 80.9% of the outstanding shares of company’s common stock.
aircargonews.net
Air cargo rates continue to decline in November
Air cargo pricing on some of the world’s major trade lanes continued to decline in November, bucking usual seasonal trends. The latest statistics from the Baltic Exchange Airfreight Index (BAI) show that spot and contract rates paid by forwarders on services from Hong Kong to North America slipped to an average of $6.49 per kg, compared with $6.74 per kg in October.
aircargonews.net
DB Schenker set for reorganisation
Freight forwarding giant DB Schenker is planning to restructure in order to “simplify” and “reduce administration costs”, according to Air Cargo News sister title DVZ. Following up on reports in the Loadstar, sources confirmed to the German publication that the move would streamline management at individual country level, replacing them with clusters made up of several countries.
aircargonews.net
IAG Cargo flies charity sports equipment for Pakistan schools hit by flooding
IAG Cargo is transporting 1.2 tonnes of donated cricket equipment into Pakistan that are destined for schools affected by recent flooding. The cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG) is working with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Lord’s Taverners, Football for Peace and the Sarwar Foundation to transport nearly 3,000 pieces of cricket equipment into Islamabad.
aircargonews.net
DSV offsets carbon emissions with Etihad flight
DSV has become the first company to purchase Etihad Cargo sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to offset the carbon emissions of a flight. Etihad Cargo transported DSV’s cargo shipment from Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi on Etihad’s first transatlantic NetZero flight on November 13. The B787 flight also utilised...
aircargonews.net
New MD for ASL Airlines France
Eric Vincent. Source: ASL. Copyright: David O'Shea Photography. Eric Vincent has been appointed as managing director of ASL Airlines France following the departure of Jean-François Dominiak. Vincent has been director of sales and programme in ASL Airlines France, and a member of the airline’s Executive Management Team since 2009....
Comments / 0