Authorities say the thin width of a road caused a minor crash involving a school bus in DeKalb County. Officials say the vehicle was traveling southbound near the 1500 block of County Road 77 as an Indiana Michigan Power bucket truck was traveling northbound. When both vehicles attempted to pass each other on what police described as a “narrow roadway,” their outside mirrors hit each other. There were eight students on the school bus at the time, but no injuries were reported. Each vehicle suffered roughly $500 in damages.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO