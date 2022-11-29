Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
Fox17
Man injured, school placed on lockdown after Kalamazoo Twp. shooting
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a man injured and prompted a lockdown at a nearby school Thursday. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says a 25-year-old man was shot near Mosel and Woodward avenues at 4:30 p.m. The victim reportedly claimed...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
wbnowqct.com
Crash In DKC
Authorities say the thin width of a road caused a minor crash involving a school bus in DeKalb County. Officials say the vehicle was traveling southbound near the 1500 block of County Road 77 as an Indiana Michigan Power bucket truck was traveling northbound. When both vehicles attempted to pass each other on what police described as a “narrow roadway,” their outside mirrors hit each other. There were eight students on the school bus at the time, but no injuries were reported. Each vehicle suffered roughly $500 in damages.
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide. Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Officers on the...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
WANE-TV
Police investigate stabbing near Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a stabbing Thursday night near the intersection of Ewing and Brackenridge streets by Parkview Field that left one man in non life-threatening condition. Police responded to a call at approximately 7:02 p.m. regarding a battery in progress near the intersection. When police...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Attempted theft leads to battery, multiple felonies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after an attempted robbery led to a physical altercation and the discovery of drugs, according to court documents. On Nov. 23, police responded to a call from a customer at Macy’s in Glenbrook Square stating Glenbrook security...
wtvbam.com
Search continues for missing woman four years after she vanished
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday marked the four year anniversary since a St. Joseph County woman was last seen. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department Deputies said at the time that 23-year-old Brittany Nichole Wallace was last seen on the night of November 30, 2018 at around 9:40 p.m. in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road near Sturgis following a traffic crash.
House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Jonesville (MI) Fire Apparatus Suffers Critical Failures During Incident
The Jonesville (MI) Fire Department’s pumper/tanker multi-purpose apparatus, capable of hauling 3,000 gallons of water to any fire incident, is out of service, Hillsdale.net reported recently. The truck suffered multiple critical failures that were only discovered during a fire in Litchfield Township September 11, when firefighters noticed water gushing...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Spilled French fries led to brother-on-brother shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An argument that began over spilled French fries ended with a man shooting his brother in what he claims to be self-defense, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police have arrested 33-year-old Christopher Vibbert on preliminary charges of aggravated battery...
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
WOWO News
One dead after morning crash on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of a crash Thursday morning on I-469. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. officers responded the area of eastbound I-469 at the 27.0 mile marker. On arrival, officers and medics located one adult female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
13abc.com
Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Noah Johnson’s mother wants answers. “His car was at Harrison Lake. They said they found his coat and his wallet at Harrison Lake,” said Michelle Johnson from her home in Edgerton. Noah, her third of seven children, disappeared from the home he shares with his wife in Bryan. That was one week before Thanksgiving.
WANE-TV
3 vehicle crash snarls traffic at Lima and Till
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving three vehicles disrupted traffic Thursday morning at the intersection of Lima and Till in Fort Wayne. According to a police officer on the scene, two people were taken to a hospital as a result of the crash that took place after 7 a.m. Their conditions are not known.
Court docs: Teen confesses to Rockhill shooting
An 18-year-old man who, according to his friends and family, planned on going into the U.S. Marines has been charged with murder.
Comments / 0