wrtv.com
Governor Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia, responding well to treatment
WOWO News
Opioid settlement cash to be in local hands within a week
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Months after Indiana’s attorney general said he’d send about 660 local governments their shares of the state’s $507 million opioid crisis settlement with drug manufacturers and distributers, none have received the money. But the state agencies coordinating the effort now say...
WOWO News
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
95.3 MNC
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. According to the Governor’s Press Secretary, Holcomb went to the doctor on Thursday, Dec. 1, with what he thought was the flu. He was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution...
Shortage of ADHD medication impacting pharmacies and Hoosiers across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A nationwide shortage of a medication used to help treat ADHD and ADD is impacting thousands of Hoosiers and pharmacies across Indiana. The Federal Drug Administration says the main manufacturer of Adderall has cited manufacturing delays, supply chain issues and labor shortages that have contributed to the shortage of the drug. While other […]
Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 7 new deaths from flu, 11 so far this season
LATEST: Indiana reports seven new deaths from the flu, pushing the total deaths this season to 11. A map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Indiana to ‘”very high” flu category for first time. The state’s influenza dashboard showed Friday morning that more than 2,600 Hoosiers visited emergency rooms last week because of the flu. Since the state began tracking flu numbers in October, nearly 11% of flu patients in emergency rooms statewide have been 4 or younger.
95.3 MNC
INDOT asks for public input on U.S. 30, 31 improvements
If you live in northern Indiana or use U.S. 30 or 31, you’re being asked how you believe the Indiana Dept. of Transportation can help improve those routes. In a public meeting designed to get input Wednesday, people discussed the possibility of more turn signals or noise barriers, and whether U.S. 30 could become a freeway.
95.3 MNC
Report urges water-affordability strategy to help low-income Michiganders
Residential water rates in Michigan are soaring, with an estimated one out of ten households without access to or unable to afford clean water. A coalition of activists and conservation groups is proposing that state officials adopt a water-affordability strategy that supports low-income Michiganders and does not harm residents who can afford their utilities.
95.3 MNC
Michigan birth boom seems to be over for now
The birth rate in Michigan is slowing down. The rate jumped a bit during the pandemic, but then fell back. Bridge Michigan reports reports that the lagging birth rate is presenting challenges for the aging state’s future workforce. Statistics show there were about 25 babies per 1,000 Michiganders in...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
95.3 MNC
Rokita goes to Indiana Medical Licensing Board to file action against Dr. Bernard
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced he’s filing an action against Dr. Caitlin Bernard with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board. Rokita wants to see Dr. Bernard punished, not for giving an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, but for what he says was her violating privacy laws by telling a reporter about the incident. Most importantly, he says, Dr. Bernard failed to report it to proper authorities.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
WLKY.com
Indiana's last 7 WWII veterans come together to celebrate their 'last hoorah'
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana's last living World War II veterans gathered to honor fallen soldiers and celebrate their journeys. Known as the "Magnificent 7," the team met up to celebrate what they called their last hoorah. The number of WWII veterans is dwindling daily. Less than 200,000 are...
WANE-TV
Most popular baby names for girls in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Indiana in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
newsnationnow.com
Indiana cop, wife adopt infant surrendered in baby box
(NewsNation) — An Indiana police officer and his wife went above the call of duty and are now celebrating after they adopted a baby who was surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box. Bruce Faltyski and his wife Shelly finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia eight months...
