Warning: Major spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2 ahead. Netflix dropped Part 1 of Firefly Lane‘s two-part sophomore season today, and fans who’ve sped through the nine episodes have a lot of questions. Season 2, Part 2 — which will consist of seven episodes — premieres in 2023. But because Part 1 ended on several major cliffhangers, fans can’t help but to wonder if there’s enough time to tie the story together in a satisfying way, or if there’s hope for Firefly Lane Season 3. The drama, based on novels by Kristin Hannah, follows Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart’s (Katherine Heigl) friendship over...

37 MINUTES AGO