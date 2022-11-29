The US Air Force has unveiled its new nuclear stealth bomber, which will gradually replace aircraft first flown in the Cold War.While specific details of the aircraft remain shrouded in secrecy, the B-21 is the first new bomber in three decades and can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons.Lloyd Austin, US defence secretary, said the plane will offer significant advances over existing bombers in America’s fleet.The first flight by a B-21 is expected to take place in 2023.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s reputation has been ‘shredded’ internationally, says David MilibandLava continues to ooze from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano after spectacular eruptionMexican police find 300kg of fentanyl pills hidden in coconuts on highway

27 MINUTES AGO