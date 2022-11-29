Read full article on original website
Related
‘World’s oldest living cat’ outlived two owners and loves naps. Meet Flossie
She’s starting a new chapter after leaving volunteers “flabbergasted.”
Owner of world’s oldest living dog has this advice
When California resident Alex Wolf went with his college roommates to adopt a dog from a shelter two decades ago, he had no idea that the little dog would still be his pet over half his life later — let alone be named the “oldest dog living” by Guinness World Records.
'Feline' Old: Flossie Becomes World's Oldest Cat
Guinness World Records named Flossie as the world's oldest cat roughly a month before her 27th birthday.
Cat Not Recognizing Fellow Feline After Returning From Vet Melts Hearts
A feline's sense of smell is 14 times stronger than a human's, so when a cat is gone for even a short time, its housemate won't recognize its altered scent.
Golden Retriever Pup Using Dad As Human Dog Bed Melts Hearts: 'Feel Safe'
An adorable video of a golden retriever puppy using his dad as a human dog bed has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @barneymccarthy, Barney the pup can be seen lying on his back in his dad's arms in the sun at a Chicago based brewery, Pilot Project Brewing, legs stretched out and eyes closed, clearly feeling relaxed and safe.
Cobra dies after 8-year-old bites snake
A snake died after a boy turned the tables and bit a cobra. According to The New Indian Express, the boy had the snake wrapped around his hand and bit him. The boy told the news outlet that he tried to shake it off but it didn’t move so he bit the sane, twice. The […]
Man leaves people stunned after 'giving four-year-old daughter her first tattoo'
A man on TikTok has shared a video of his four-year-old daughter getting her 'first tattoo' - and people are stunned. The TikToker, who is a tattoo artist himself, shared the clip on his social media - but it's not all it seems. You can watch the clip below:. Captioning...
Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man
A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long. Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO
An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
TODAY.com
Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning
A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter
North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) is looking after a pack of over 50 purebred pooches. The animal welfare organization, based in Port Washington, New York, and National Mill Dog Rescue worked together to save dozens of dogs and puppies from a Missouri puppy mill. On Nov. 11, 57 canines...
Watch the video to see the tender moment chimp realizes she is reunited with her baby
A chimpanzee at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas gave birth to a baby earlier this month. Mahale, the mama chimp, gave birth via C-section to a male baby, which was having trouble breathing on its own. Mama and baby were separated for a bit because the infant chimp was not...
Comments / 0