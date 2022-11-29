Read full article on original website
One Business Announces Closure and One Opens in Quincy
There is some good and bad news to report about stores in Quincy. First, let's start with the good news. There's a new Italian Restaurant open in Quincy. Napolis Italian Bistro is located inside the Atrium on Third hotel at 201 S. 3rd in Quincy. Open 7 days a week and offering delicious homemade Italian dishes. They have lunch specials Monday through Friday and are open from 11 am to 9 pm daily. Just looking at the photos makes my mouth water and will have to try this place out very soon/.
wsiu.org
Thu, Dec. 1 at 7pm – InFocus: River Living
Illinois leaders are working to revitalize the state’s southernmost city by developing a Cairo Port District. We’ll explore those plans, and talk with city leaders in the river community of Quincy, about the challenges and benefits of Living Along the River. As state leaders continue their work with local organizations to develop a new river port in Cairo, we’ll also discover how living along the Mighty Mississippi brings a unique set of challenges and benefits.
977wmoi.com
Santa Zephyr Express Returns for the 5th Year!
City of Macomb Downtown Development announces the return of the Santa’s Zephyr Express, brought to you by Macomb Downtown Development, Amtrak, and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. On Friday, December 2, 2022, Santa will be riding the Zephyr from Quincy to Macomb, leaving Quincy at 5:30PM and arriving in Macomb at approximately 6:17PM. Santa and his helpers will be serving complimentary refreshments and handing out a special gift, including a golden bell. Tickets for the specially decorated train cars must be purchased online at https://bit.ly/Santazephyr2022 and will be on sale starting Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00AM until sold out. Tickets are $35 each and riders will be acknowledged with a special “golden ticket”. Upon arrival at the Macomb Train Station, Santa will disembark and head directly to his cabin on the north side of the square to visit with children from 6:30PM-8:30PM.
siumed.edu
Innovative technique saves farmer's hand
A new technique at SIU Medicine helped save a man’s hand after a farming accident in rural Jacksonville this fall. Tim Daugherty, MD, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with the Department of Surgery, performed an "ectopic banking" procedure for the patient, Benjamin Heinemann, when silage machinery severed half his hand.
wlds.com
Urgent Need for Bell Ringers After Group Scheduled for 500 Hours Suddenly Cancels
The Jacksonville Salvation Army is in urgent need of bell ringers after a large pledge to ring fell through. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says virtually every kettle location has openings from now through next Friday, after a well-intentioned student reserved the vast majority of the week, then couldn’t get anyone to volunteer.
iowapublicradio.org
Gannett sells Burlington Hawk Eye to Illinois-based company
The nation’s largest chain of newspapers has sold the Burlington Hawk Eye to an Illinois-based chain. Community Media Group adds the paper to its collection of 41 publications across the Midwest and eastern U.S. Chairman Larry Perrotto said the Hawk Eye is unlikely to return to a daily publication...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 28, 2022
Timmy L Fries (55) of Wentzville MO, citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle at 12th and Broadway. NTA 112. Emma E Bowling, 27, 423 Yule Ct, reprots on 11/09/2022 her vehicle was entered while at 818 Vermont St. Her wallet and cell phone was taken. 177. Jamie A Havens, 51, 1408...
Effingham Radio
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
theproxyreport.com
Western Avenue to close Dec. 5-9 due to construction
MACOMB, Illinois – At Western Illinois University, Western Avenue will be closed Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 9, for construction and implementation of a water line to serve the new Center for Performing Arts building and surrounding buildings, according to a release from WIU. Western Avenue will be...
khqa.com
Quincy man killed in Clayton crash
CLAYTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was killed on Thursday night in a single car crash in rural Clayton. Emergency crews were called to accident scene at north 1400th Avenue and east 2950th around 4:34 p.m. The driver, Matthew Smith, 40, suffered severe injuries from the single vehicle...
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Thanksgiving Holiday Criminal Damage Case
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent criminal damage to property case that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. Sometime between 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 24th, and 10 am on Saturday, November 26th, unknown...
khqa.com
Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
khqa.com
Police: Palmyra man arrested for burglary, identity theft, and forgery
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — A Palmyra man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, stemming from an investigation involving a burglary at Palmyra Middle School last summer and an identity theft case. The first investigation that involved a burglary at Palmyra Middle School started on July 25, 2022, in which...
khqa.com
Police: 1 man tased before 3 men arrested for stealing from Pittsfield Farm and Home
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Three local men have been arrested, including one man who was tased before being taken into custody, after police say they acted together to steal from the Pittsfield Farm and Home the day after Thanksgiving. Pittsfield Police Department officers were called to the Farm and...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Pen City Current
Dear picked to lead city Housing Authority
FORT MADISON – A local man has been named to lead the Fort Madison Housing Authority. The Board of Commissioners of the Authority announced Wednesday that Micheal Dear has been named Executive Director. Dear will begin his new role on December 5th. Dear has lived in Fort Madison for...
KWQC
Cost freeze ends for room and board at Western Illinois University
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees approved some changes in the cost guarantee for undergraduate students. At its meeting Thursday, the board approved a plan to continue to hold tuition rates the same for four years of continuous enrollment, but will no longer include a cost freeze on fees, housing and meal plans. The change applies to new students beginning in the fall of 2023. Current students will remain at the current cost structure.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Show the world people like us can change’: Drug Court celebrates two graduates
QUINCY — April Wiley remembers sitting in the Adams County Jail and learning on Feb. 11, 2021, about her sentence to Adams County Drug Court. Police had arrested her four times in the past two years on possession of meth charges. She was 42 years old at the time and had been addicted to meth since she was 18.
