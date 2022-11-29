City of Macomb Downtown Development announces the return of the Santa’s Zephyr Express, brought to you by Macomb Downtown Development, Amtrak, and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. On Friday, December 2, 2022, Santa will be riding the Zephyr from Quincy to Macomb, leaving Quincy at 5:30PM and arriving in Macomb at approximately 6:17PM. Santa and his helpers will be serving complimentary refreshments and handing out a special gift, including a golden bell. Tickets for the specially decorated train cars must be purchased online at https://bit.ly/Santazephyr2022 and will be on sale starting Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00AM until sold out. Tickets are $35 each and riders will be acknowledged with a special “golden ticket”. Upon arrival at the Macomb Train Station, Santa will disembark and head directly to his cabin on the north side of the square to visit with children from 6:30PM-8:30PM.

MACOMB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO