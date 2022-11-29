Read full article on original website
Eat Breakfast with Santa! 2nd Annual Christmas Wish Benefit with Offroad Jeepers
Because last year's fundraiser was a huge success, Dairy Queen and the Owensboro Offroad Jeepers are at it again. Stop by on Saturday to check out the decked-out jeeps, drop off some toys, and eat breakfast with Santa. Whenever there's a big community event, you can count on Owensboro Offroad...
LOOK: Kentucky Christmas Toy & Decoration Bazaar This Weekend in Owensboro & It’s Huge
The Daviess-McLean Baptist Center has been a much-needed service in Owensboro providing community outreach in a variety of ways for years. Their Christmas Bazaar is just one way they are able to give back. SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR YEARS. Angel here. For as long as I can remember Gayle Boling...
Donors Needed for Blood Drive in Honor of Evansville Teen Cancer Survivor
If you've ever known a young person who has gone through cancer or some other life-threatening disease, you already know how amazing and strong they can be. Evan Meyer is one of those young people, and in my opinion, he is a next-level-special kind of kid. I say 'kid' because I've known Evan since he was a little kid, but the fact is he is now a young man. The Reitz sophomore recently won the battle of his life.
Owensboro 4th Grader Expands Her ‘Christmas Candy for Cancer’ Goodies
Earlier this month, I shared a story about Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th grader, Raelyn Duncan. Last year, she started a mini-nonprofit called K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the annual St. Jude Radiothon at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, Raelyn and her mom Karen baked up thousands of homemade dog treats and sold them for charity. When it was all said and done, Raelyn had raised $4300 for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Demolition Set for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Elmer Smith Stacks
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
Kentucky Brewery Offering Christmas Light Trolley Tours
There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters...
Girl Scouts Delicious Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Happens Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky
How would you like some delicious fluffy pancakes made from the heart? Girl Scout Troop 1592 is cookin' and flippin' them on Saturday to benefit Christmas Wish. Santa will be there for photo opportunities, and there are some amazing silent auction items. It's been incredible watching these young ladies grow...
Great Vendors Participating in Christmas Market at Kentucky Farm
Shoppers can browse an assortment of many unique items that will be on-site at Reid's Orchard in Owensboro. Local businesses and vendors will be at the market offering one-of-a-kind merchandise for holiday gift-giving. There will also be delicious food and fun activities for the kids. This is the best time...
Evansville Church to Host a Unique, Immersive Live Nativity Experience
Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you are familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, and you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week
The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
The Princeton Public Library is Making Holiday History with Shining Christmas Cheer on the Outside
I have seen several good news stories recently from my hometown of Princeton, Indiana and I love sharing them. Mayor Greg Wright has made great progress with improving the parks and adding more Christmas cheer. Read All About It. I can't believe that it has been a full year since...
Kentucky Town’s 100-Plus Christmas Tree Display Honors Lost Loved Ones
Poignantly, I watched old holiday favorites last year, as I had done every year since childhood, and something happened. Rudolph and the Peanuts gang were no longer resonating with me. Had I outgrown those two timeless classics but NOT the Grinch? (Yes, I was still hooked on every word spoken by Dr. Seuss's iconic Christmas villain.)
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors
Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
Crazy Small Town Kentucky Turkey Has His Own Fan Club & Now He Needs A Name (VOTE)
A small-town Kentucky turkey made it through Thanksgiving without becoming dinner. He is growing quite popular and everyone thinks he needs a name. We'll just call him or her Owensboro's turkey because right now this guy doesn't have a name. We learned about O Turkey right before Thanksgiving when there was a wreck on Highway 231 and folks were posting pictures of this turkey out in the middle of traffic as if it was looking to see what was going on.
Will the Evansville – Owensboro Area See Gas Prices Go Lower for the Holidays?
With gas prices on the decline, many Tristate residents are wondering just how low those prices will go, and will it be enough to make a difference under the tree?. When Russia invaded Ukraine back in February, drivers in the United States saw the prices at the pump soar as the cost of oil increased. The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to an all-time record high in June 2022, when it topped out at $5.016.
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
How Long Do You Leave the Trash Toter in Your Yard After It Has Been Emptied?
I was driving home from work a week ago. It was a Wednesday. I am certain of that because it was "trash day" in my neighborhood. Because I live on the west side of Owensboro, I was driving on Westview to get home. The sanitation department truck was rolling down that road, stopping every few feet or so, hoisting toters up in the air, flipping them upside down and dumping their contents into the top of the truck. For a few houses, I was driving directly behind the truck and got to witness this.
Kentucky Singer-Songwriter is “Runnin’ Late” with Fun and Personal New Song
Owensboro singer-songwriter Hayley Payne just released a brand new song and she's quick to tell you that it's her best work ever. I listened to "Runnin' Late" for the first yesterday afternoon and there's absolutely no question. I agree 100% and messaged Hayley to let her know. I have been...
Owensboro Police Investigating Multiple Incidents of Property Damage
A Monday night wave of vandalism in Owensboro has resulted in damage to multiple homes, at least one vehicle, and several businesses. The Owensboro Police Department issued the following statement about the incident:. Beginning at 8:30 PM on November 28, 2022, officers began receiving reports of damage caused to windows...
