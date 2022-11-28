A clip showing Bill Burr roasting Kanye West has resurfaced in the wake of the rapper’s shocking Hitler claims.The rapper made widely criticised comments expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones earlier this week.“Well, I see good things about Hitler,” he said on the show, later adding that he had a ‘fetish” for the Nazi leader.When Jones said that West does not like Nazis or Hitler, the rapper replied: “I like Hitler.”West has been condemnded his comments, and was suspended on Twitter. after sharing the antisemitic image of the Nazi sign over the Star of...

26 MINUTES AGO