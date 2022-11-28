ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swae Lee Interview – Possible Joint Project With Post Malone, SremmLife 4 Album Update, Collaboration With BoohooMAN

Fans can always count on Swae Lee to set the trends. Since his arrival in the rap game, he’s secured several diamond records, helped Rae Sremmurd rise as one of the best duos in music and influenced the entire genre with his undefeated combo of a high-pitched tone and colorful melodies. Adding to his already solid resume, now, Swae is starting to flourish with his motion in the fashion industry.
Boosie BadAzz Says Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant

In a recent interview, Boosie BadAzz said that Jay-Z isn't musically relevant to the younger generation. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), DJ Vlad posted a video of an interview he did with Boosie Badazz where they discussed Jay-Z and Nas' relevancy in hip-hop. In the clip, Vlad said that it's difficult for a rapper in their 50s to stay on top of the rap game, except for Jay-Z who is 52 years old. However, Boosie feels that Jay isn't musically relevant to the younger generation but is relevant in terms of his success in business.
Swae Lee Reveals He and Post Malone Have a Project Together

Swae Lee has revealed that he and Post Malone have made enough songs together for a joint project. In an exclusive interview with XXL that was released this afternoon (Nov. 23), Swae Lee let it slide that he and Post Malone have an entire project they could drop at any moment, if they wanted to.
Quando Rondo Trends on Twitter After People Think He Disses King Von on New Song ‘Want Me Dead’ With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Quando Rondo is a trending topic on Twitter after people think he's dissing King Von on his new song "Want Me Dead" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On Friday (Nov. 25), Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy dropped their new collaborative mixtape 3860. Fans who listened to the project are questioning the song "Want Me Dead." Many fans believe Quando is seemingly dissing King Von and his sister Kayla B on the track.
Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance

Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it. In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.
The Independent

Bill Burr: Clip of comedian roasting Kanye West resurfaces after rapper’s shocking Hitler comments

A clip showing Bill Burr roasting Kanye West has resurfaced in the wake of the rapper’s shocking Hitler claims.The rapper made widely criticised comments expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones earlier this week.“Well, I see good things about Hitler,” he said on the show, later adding that he had a ‘fetish” for the Nazi leader.When Jones said that West does not like Nazis or Hitler, the rapper replied: “I like Hitler.”West has been condemnded his comments, and was suspended on Twitter. after sharing the antisemitic image of the Nazi sign over the Star of...
DDG Goes Viral Trolling People With His ‘Real’ Voice

DDG is going viral after a video resurfaced of him trolling podcast hosts with his "real" voice. DDG originally appeared on the Dope as Usual Podcast back in October. During the interview, host Dope as Yola told the former XXL Freshman he'd gotten hundreds of request to ask DDG about his "real" voice.
Cardi B Beefs With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over Offset Accusation

Cardi B is beefing with comedian Nicole Arbour for an accusation the latter made about Cardi's husband, Offset. Tonight (Nov. 27), Cardi B responded to Nicole Arbour's tweets in which she accuses Offset of recording new music about "shooting people and shooting places up" weeks after Takeoff's death. She was...
How to See Apple Music’s Version of Spotify Wrapped – 2022 Replay

Earlier this week, Spotify began teasing their #SpotifyWrapped service, a year-end feature that Spotify users love to use and share with their followers. But does Apple Music have a "Wrapped" feature?. The short answer is no. However, Apple Music has something similar to Spotify Wrapped called Apple Music Replay which...
Instagram – How to Add Music to Photo Posts

Instagram has launched a new feature that gives users the option to add a song to their photo posts. According to @creators' post on Instagram, which is owned by Meta, users can add up to 90 seconds of music to their in-feed photo posts. "Music is a huge part of...
