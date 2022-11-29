Read full article on original website
Social Security update: First of two SSI checks in December totaling $1,755 to arrive in one day
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are one day away from the first of two payments to be distributed in December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
assetservicingtimes.com
Lack of corporate actions automation remains a serious concern, ValueExchange report finds
Lack of corporate actions automation remains a serious concern, ValueExchange report finds. Corporate action businesses are overloaded by increased securities volumes, according to a recent paper by the ValueExchange. The paper, ‘Reimagining the Corporate Actions Operating Model’, finds that difficulties to scale can be seen across the industry, with the...
assetservicingtimes.com
DTCC publishes CBDC pilot findings
DTCC has published the findings of its pilot programme investigating how tokenised securities and a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) would operate in the US settlement infrastructure. The project was led in collaboration with the Digital Dollar Project. ‘Exploring Post-Trade Security Settlement with a US Central Bank Digital Currency’...
assetservicingtimes.com
EBA publishes real-time data in liquidity management report
EBA publishes real-time data in liquidity management report. The Euro Banking Association (EBA) has published a report on the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management. It marks the sixth installment to the EBA Liquidity Management Working Group’s (LMWG’s) publications on the bank and corporate client relationship in the liquidity management ecosystem.
assetservicingtimes.com
OCC names Thakkar as chief risk officer
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) has appointed Vishal Thakkar as chief risk officer, effective immediately. Based in Chicago, Thakkar is responsible for implementing OCC’s risk management framework and serves on its management committee. Thakkar brings nearly 20 years of industry risk management experience to the role, including his former...
assetservicingtimes.com
SEBA Bank opens Hong Kong subsidiary
Swiss crypto bank SEBA Bank has opened a new Hong Kong office for its subsidiary, SEBA Hong Kong. SEBA Bank offers a range of banking and investment services, and holds client assets off the balance sheets in segregated accounts so as to keep them accessible for clients to withdraw. It has also participated with Banque de France to run CBDC integration tests.
assetservicingtimes.com
AFME report outlines capital markets’ role to address biodiversity loss
AFME report outlines capital markets’ role to address biodiversity loss. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and Ernst & Young (EY) have published a report that explores how finance can be channelled to help address biodiversity loss. The report, entitled “Into the Wild: Why Nature May be...
assetservicingtimes.com
Jim Kwiatkowski named LTX CEO
Broadridge Financial Solutions (Broadridge) has promoted Jim Kwiatkowski to CEO of LTX, its AI-driven digital trading business. Additionally, Jim Toffey, co-founder of LTX, will be replacing Art Certosimo as chairman of the LTX board of directors. Certosimo will remain on the board. Kwiatkowski has spent the majority of his more...
assetservicingtimes.com
Euronext completes acquisition of Nexi technology businesses
Euronext completes acquisition of Nexi technology businesses. Euronext Group has finalised acquisition of the technology businesses currently powering MTS and Euronext Securities Milan from Italian technology provider Nexi. The transaction was first announced in June. The transaction, worth €57 million, is expected to strengthen the core operations of MTS, Euronext’s...
assetservicingtimes.com
Euroclear and KSD sign MOU
Euroclear Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Securities Depository (KSD), with the intention of providing more efficient post-trade access to Korea Treasury bonds for international investors. The two firms will work to foster local market conditions that will support a ‘Euroclearable’ cross-border link, Euroclear says....
assetservicingtimes.com
SmartStream updates cash management solution
SmartStream has launched the latest version of its Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) Cash and Liquidity Management solution, v 3.1. The “user-focused” design will allow for one-click business functions directly from the dashboard — for example, creating sweeps, managing fails and matches, as well as drilling down to individual cashflows, according to SmartStream.
assetservicingtimes.com
RBC to acquire HSBC Canada
RBC has entered into an agreement to acquire HSBC Canada, expanding its business banking solutions arm and offering further services to its international business clients. RBC will benefit from HSBC Canada’s expertise in liquidity management, trade finance, international cash management and sustainable finance. As a result of HSBC Canada’s experience with globally connected clients, RBC will be able to strengthen its international operations.
