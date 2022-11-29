ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lack of corporate actions automation remains a serious concern, ValueExchange report finds

Lack of corporate actions automation remains a serious concern, ValueExchange report finds. Corporate action businesses are overloaded by increased securities volumes, according to a recent paper by the ValueExchange. The paper, ‘Reimagining the Corporate Actions Operating Model’, finds that difficulties to scale can be seen across the industry, with the...
DTCC publishes CBDC pilot findings

DTCC has published the findings of its pilot programme investigating how tokenised securities and a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) would operate in the US settlement infrastructure. The project was led in collaboration with the Digital Dollar Project. ‘Exploring Post-Trade Security Settlement with a US Central Bank Digital Currency’...
EBA publishes real-time data in liquidity management report

EBA publishes real-time data in liquidity management report. The Euro Banking Association (EBA) has published a report on the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management. It marks the sixth installment to the EBA Liquidity Management Working Group’s (LMWG’s) publications on the bank and corporate client relationship in the liquidity management ecosystem.
OCC names Thakkar as chief risk officer

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) has appointed Vishal Thakkar as chief risk officer, effective immediately. Based in Chicago, Thakkar is responsible for implementing OCC’s risk management framework and serves on its management committee. Thakkar brings nearly 20 years of industry risk management experience to the role, including his former...
SEBA Bank opens Hong Kong subsidiary

Swiss crypto bank SEBA Bank has opened a new Hong Kong office for its subsidiary, SEBA Hong Kong. SEBA Bank offers a range of banking and investment services, and holds client assets off the balance sheets in segregated accounts so as to keep them accessible for clients to withdraw. It has also participated with Banque de France to run CBDC integration tests.
AFME report outlines capital markets’ role to address biodiversity loss

AFME report outlines capital markets’ role to address biodiversity loss. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and Ernst & Young (EY) have published a report that explores how finance can be channelled to help address biodiversity loss. The report, entitled “Into the Wild: Why Nature May be...
Jim Kwiatkowski named LTX CEO

Broadridge Financial Solutions (Broadridge) has promoted Jim Kwiatkowski to CEO of LTX, its AI-driven digital trading business. Additionally, Jim Toffey, co-founder of LTX, will be replacing Art Certosimo as chairman of the LTX board of directors. Certosimo will remain on the board. Kwiatkowski has spent the majority of his more...
Euronext completes acquisition of Nexi technology businesses

Euronext completes acquisition of Nexi technology businesses. Euronext Group has finalised acquisition of the technology businesses currently powering MTS and Euronext Securities Milan from Italian technology provider Nexi. The transaction was first announced in June. The transaction, worth €57 million, is expected to strengthen the core operations of MTS, Euronext’s...
Euroclear and KSD sign MOU

Euroclear Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Securities Depository (KSD), with the intention of providing more efficient post-trade access to Korea Treasury bonds for international investors. The two firms will work to foster local market conditions that will support a ‘Euroclearable’ cross-border link, Euroclear says....
SmartStream updates cash management solution

SmartStream has launched the latest version of its Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) Cash and Liquidity Management solution, v 3.1. The “user-focused” design will allow for one-click business functions directly from the dashboard — for example, creating sweeps, managing fails and matches, as well as drilling down to individual cashflows, according to SmartStream.
RBC to acquire HSBC Canada

RBC has entered into an agreement to acquire HSBC Canada, expanding its business banking solutions arm and offering further services to its international business clients. RBC will benefit from HSBC Canada’s expertise in liquidity management, trade finance, international cash management and sustainable finance. As a result of HSBC Canada’s experience with globally connected clients, RBC will be able to strengthen its international operations.

