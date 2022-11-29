ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss

TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
igbnorthamerica.com

Sportradar scores Ohio betting supplier licence

Sportradar now holds 41 licenses across North America, including in US States, territories, tribal lands and Canada. The business provides its services to a broad range of clients operating in these jurisdictions, delivering sports data and other services to a number of operators and other suppliers. Legal sports betting is...
OHIO STATE
igbnorthamerica.com

Arizona betting handle up 49% month-on-month in September

Consumers in Arizona bet a total of $538.0m on sports during September, a 49.0% increase on the previous month. The September figure was significantly higher than the $361.0m wagered in August and was also the third consecutive month of growth in the state. Players spent $533.3m betting online during the...
ARIZONA STATE
igbnorthamerica.com

US players gamble $511bn per year with unlicensed operators, report finds

A new report commissioned by the American Gaming Association has estimated the US illegal gambling market to be worth $44.2bn per year, with players betting more than half a trillion dollars on unregulated sites and machines. The report was produced by the Innovation Group and examined three sectors of illegal...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy