Marr Road between 550N and 600N closed Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Highway Department is reminding motorists that Marr Road, between County Roads 550N and 600N, will be closed today, Friday, December 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both intersections will remain open for cross-traffic. Drivers are asked to plan ahead, use caution, and...
North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
Two arrested after police chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
Greenwood Big Brothers needs ‘Men to Mentor’
GREENWOOD, Ind. – In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana (BBBSCI), Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers issued a challenge Wednesday to Johnson County males to join the “Men to Mentors” campaign. There is a serious need for Big Brothers in Johnson County– currently, 87%...
Jackson County Legal Aid clinic is Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Legal Aid is hosting a free walk-in legal clinic for Jackson County residents this Wednesday, December 7, at the law offices of Montgomery, Elsner, and Pardieck, 308 W. Second St, in Seymour, from 3 to 5 p.m. The free clinic is for low-income citizens. Individuals in...
Ceraland Park/QMIX Christmas Musical Fireworks is tonight
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Kick off the holiday season with Ceraland Park and Campground’s QMIX Christmas Musical Fireworks, presented by Sunright America. The festive spectacular is tonight, December 2, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Ceraland Park, 3989 S. County Road 525E, in Columbus. QMIX Musical Fireworks is free, just...
Edinburgh man charged with murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities have announced that they have formally charged Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, in a shooting that killed his step-father last week. Bryant was charged with murder in Bartholomew Circuit Court on Wednesday in the death of Wayne E. McGeorge, 49, court records show. The Bartholomew...
Stephanie Cain named new Our Hospice president
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Board of Directors of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has hired Stephanie Cain as successor to outgoing President Laura Leonard, who announced her retirement earlier this year. “Stephanie is a strategic operational leader with a proven track record,” said Our Hospice Board President Tom...
Charges filed in shooting of Hope teenager
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a Hope teenager. According to court records, prosecutors on Thursday charged Joesph T. Kidwell, 18, with reckless homicide in Bartholomew Circuit Court after he allegedly shot and killed Jesse W. Bragg, 18, last Saturday. In a copy...
Suspect takes his own life, ending 12-hour standoff in Jennings County
JENNINGS COUNTY – A 12-hour standoff with an armed, wanted man in rural Jennings County came to an end on Thursday afternoon when the suspect took his life, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). The incident began shortly after midnight when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
Department of Revenue reminds nonprofits of tax changes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is alerting nonprofit organizations about changes to how they file their annual report with the agency and how they will access sales tax exemption certificates beginning next year. Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed new legislation revising the filing...
