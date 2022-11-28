ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

korncountry.com

Marr Road between 550N and 600N closed Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Highway Department is reminding motorists that Marr Road, between County Roads 550N and 600N, will be closed today, Friday, December 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both intersections will remain open for cross-traffic. Drivers are asked to plan ahead, use caution, and...
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
NORTH VERNON, IN
korncountry.com

Two arrested after police chase through Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

Greenwood Big Brothers needs ‘Men to Mentor’

GREENWOOD, Ind. – In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana (BBBSCI), Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers issued a challenge Wednesday to Johnson County males to join the “Men to Mentors” campaign. There is a serious need for Big Brothers in Johnson County– currently, 87%...
GREENWOOD, IN
korncountry.com

Jackson County Legal Aid clinic is Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Legal Aid is hosting a free walk-in legal clinic for Jackson County residents this Wednesday, December 7, at the law offices of Montgomery, Elsner, and Pardieck, 308 W. Second St, in Seymour, from 3 to 5 p.m. The free clinic is for low-income citizens. Individuals in...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Ceraland Park/QMIX Christmas Musical Fireworks is tonight

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Kick off the holiday season with Ceraland Park and Campground’s QMIX Christmas Musical Fireworks, presented by Sunright America. The festive spectacular is tonight, December 2, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Ceraland Park, 3989 S. County Road 525E, in Columbus. QMIX Musical Fireworks is free, just...
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

Edinburgh man charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities have announced that they have formally charged Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, in a shooting that killed his step-father last week. Bryant was charged with murder in Bartholomew Circuit Court on Wednesday in the death of Wayne E. McGeorge, 49, court records show. The Bartholomew...
EDINBURGH, IN
korncountry.com

Stephanie Cain named new Our Hospice president

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Board of Directors of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has hired Stephanie Cain as successor to outgoing President Laura Leonard, who announced her retirement earlier this year. “Stephanie is a strategic operational leader with a proven track record,” said Our Hospice Board President Tom...
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

Charges filed in shooting of Hope teenager

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a Hope teenager. According to court records, prosecutors on Thursday charged Joesph T. Kidwell, 18, with reckless homicide in Bartholomew Circuit Court after he allegedly shot and killed Jesse W. Bragg, 18, last Saturday. In a copy...
HOPE, IN
korncountry.com

Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

Department of Revenue reminds nonprofits of tax changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is alerting nonprofit organizations about changes to how they file their annual report with the agency and how they will access sales tax exemption certificates beginning next year. Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed new legislation revising the filing...
INDIANA STATE

