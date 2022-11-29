ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby inside

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The...
HAWTHORNE, CA
signalscv.com

Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Man Destroys Myrtle Christmas Decorations; Friend Punches Friend in Face; Pedestrian Hit By Car; Wanted Man Turns Himself In; Man Steals Phones Using Sledge Hammer; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 23 – 30. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 341 service events, resulting in 72 investigations. Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested. November 23 at 2:16 a.m., a hotel clerk in...
MONROVIA, CA
starvedrock.media

L.A. man arrested for hauling cannabis Thursday

A Los Angeles man is in Bureau County jail after an arrest for drugs Thursday. The release says Trident agents pulled the vehicle over on I-80, four miles west of Princeton. A K-9 officer hinted that a closer look of the vehicle was needed. Inside, authorities found 45 pounds of purported cannabis .
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Two in custody for robbery on La Brea Avenue

Two male suspects were arrested on Nov. 26 for allegedly robbing a victim near Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue and stealing a Rolex watch. The robbery, captured on a video, shows two men wearing ski masks and black clothing robbing a victim on the sidewalk before running to a silver car and driving away. Patrol officers located the vehicle nearby and began a pursuit, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Daughter of LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

A daughter of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in the community west of downtown Los Angeles. Bass' daughter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Pursuit Ends in Flames on Chino Hills Freeway

A pursuit on two Southern California freeways ended Thursday night when the car caught fire in the Chino Hills area. Officers with the Pomona Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday night. The driver of a white sedan was seen on the northbound 71 freeway in the area of Pomona and Chino Hills.
CHINO HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Walnut Man Intentionally Struck by Car and Killed, Sheriff Says

A 30-year-old man intentionally struck and killed a man on a sidewalk in a parking lot at Mt. SAC in Walnut Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators said. Investigators arrived near Mt. San Antonio College in the 1100 block of N. Grand Avenue in Walnut at 7:30 a.m....
WALNUT, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
COSTA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pursuit Ends in Chino Hills With Car on Fire, Two in Custody

Officers with the Pomona Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday night. The driver of a white vehicle was seen on the northbound 71 freeway in the area of Pomona and Chino Hills. They were traveling at high speeds of over 100 mph.
CHINO HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy