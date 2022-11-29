Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby inside
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The...
pasadenanow.com
Armed Catalytic Converter Thieves Threaten Car Owner, May Be Connected to Police Pursuit
A Pasadena man in his thirties who confronted three men trying to steal his vehicle’s catalytic converter about 4:00 a.m. Wednesday escaped injury after one of the men pulled a knife and threatened him. Police said the thieves then stole the car and likely were in a car of the same description which led officers on a high-speed pursuit minutes later.
signalscv.com
Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way
Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot
Thomas McCreary, 46, was convicted of murder by a jury on Aug. 3. The post Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Sheriff's Deputy Charged with On-Duty Assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Victim Located in Parking Structure Stabbed in Head
Ventura, CA: Ventura Police Department officers responded to a call of a stabbing victim on the first level of the downtown parking structure located on the 500 block of Santa Clara Street in the city of Ventura Friday, Dec. 2, around 2:14 a.m. The victim told 911 operators that he...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect ditches car, tries to hide in nearby LA homes
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase across the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night. The suspect led the Huntington Park Police Department on a chase with a white car that is believed to be stolen. The suspect eventually ditched the car...
Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills 89-year-old woman in South Los Angeles
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 89-year-old woman in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Thursday. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. as the woman was walking outside of a crosswalk near the intersection of East 109th Street and South Central Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department […]
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Man Destroys Myrtle Christmas Decorations; Friend Punches Friend in Face; Pedestrian Hit By Car; Wanted Man Turns Himself In; Man Steals Phones Using Sledge Hammer; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 23 – 30. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 341 service events, resulting in 72 investigations. Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested. November 23 at 2:16 a.m., a hotel clerk in...
foxla.com
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
starvedrock.media
L.A. man arrested for hauling cannabis Thursday
A Los Angeles man is in Bureau County jail after an arrest for drugs Thursday. The release says Trident agents pulled the vehicle over on I-80, four miles west of Princeton. A K-9 officer hinted that a closer look of the vehicle was needed. Inside, authorities found 45 pounds of purported cannabis .
foxla.com
Man exposes himself on Metro train; rider tries to report it but was turned away
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on video exposing himself on Metro's Green Line, but when another rider went to report it he said he was turned away as Metro could do nothing about it. A man, who rides the Metro daily, recorded cellphone video of a man exposing...
beverlypress.com
Two in custody for robbery on La Brea Avenue
Two male suspects were arrested on Nov. 26 for allegedly robbing a victim near Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue and stealing a Rolex watch. The robbery, captured on a video, shows two men wearing ski masks and black clothing robbing a victim on the sidewalk before running to a silver car and driving away. Patrol officers located the vehicle nearby and began a pursuit, police said.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana third striker charged with murder in Costa Mesa Thanksgiving road rage shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third striker has been charged with murder and five felony counts of attempted murder after he shot repeatedly into a truck during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving evening with his three-year-old son and his girlfriend in his truck. Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, of Costa...
NBC Los Angeles
Daughter of LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash
A daughter of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in the community west of downtown Los Angeles. Bass' daughter...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Pursuit Ends in Flames on Chino Hills Freeway
A pursuit on two Southern California freeways ended Thursday night when the car caught fire in the Chino Hills area. Officers with the Pomona Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday night. The driver of a white sedan was seen on the northbound 71 freeway in the area of Pomona and Chino Hills.
NBC Los Angeles
Walnut Man Intentionally Struck by Car and Killed, Sheriff Says
A 30-year-old man intentionally struck and killed a man on a sidewalk in a parking lot at Mt. SAC in Walnut Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators said. Investigators arrived near Mt. San Antonio College in the 1100 block of N. Grand Avenue in Walnut at 7:30 a.m....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say
A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
NBC Los Angeles
Pursuit Ends in Chino Hills With Car on Fire, Two in Custody
Officers with the Pomona Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday night. The driver of a white vehicle was seen on the northbound 71 freeway in the area of Pomona and Chino Hills. They were traveling at high speeds of over 100 mph.
