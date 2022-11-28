Read full article on original website
The TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats met in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. TCU came in 12-0 and the No. 3 ranked team in the country, while Kansas State was 9-3 and ranked No. 10, the highest-ranked three-loss team in the country. It was the only Top 10 match up in a conference championship game.
ARLINGTON, Texas —TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said that the Horned Frogs deserve to be in the College Football Playoff, despite their 31-28 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (12-1) absorbed their first loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, falling to No. 10 Kansas State. The Horned Frogs were No. 3 in the last CFP rankings that came out on Tuesday. The final rankings come out on Sunday.
After a wild 2022 regular season the Big 12 Championship Game is set, as the TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) and Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 7-2) will battle for the right to be named Big 12 Champion. In their previous game, a 38-28 home win for the Horned Frogs, TCU...
The TCU Horned Frogs lost the Big 12 Championship Game in overtime 31-28 to Kansas State on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It was one of the best games of the 2022 college football season as both teams left it all on the field. Duggan topped that list as he helped lead TCU to erase an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime before the Frogs magical and undefeated season came to an end.
Texas and Kansas each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, giving the Big 12 a one-game lead in the series of games between the two conferences. Texas beat Creighton, 72-67, Kansas defeated Seton Hall, 91-65, while Oklahoma State went to No. 8 UConn and fell, 74-64.
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a trip to the NCAA Tournament, where they won their first-round game, as they play the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results.
