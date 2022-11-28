Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: ConocoPhillips, Atmos Energy and EOG Resources
Chicago, IL – December 1, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights ConocoPhillips COP, Atmos Energy Corp. ATO and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG. These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividends. A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it's easy to see...
NASDAQ
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. HF SINCLAIR CORP (DINO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
Kremlin rejects EU oil price cap: 'Europe will live without Russian oil'
The Kremlin on Saturday rejected EU efforts to hit Russia's top earner by placing a price cap on its oil and said 'Europe will live without Russian oil.'
NASDAQ
South Pacific Resources Gains 18%
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of PagerDuty Stock Are Rising Fast Today
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a digital operations management company, were climbing today after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance. As a result, the tech stock was up by 7.1% as of 10:36 a.m. ET.
NASDAQ
Suncor Energy (SU) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Suncor Energy (SU). Shares have lost about 9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Suncor Energy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
DVY, VLO, OKE, PFG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: DVY) where we have detected an approximate $87.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 184,200,000 to 184,900,000). Among the largest underlying components of DVY, in trading today Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) is down about 2.8%, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) is down about 1.3%, and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the DVY Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of DVY, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Asana Falls On Wider Q3 Loss, Outlook
(RTTNews) - Asana, Inc. (ASAN) shares are declining more than 10 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported third-quarter net loss of $100.9 million or $0.49 per share, wider than the net loss of $69.3 million or $0.37 per share in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $52.4 million or $0.26 per share.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Red Rock Resorts' (RRR) Stock
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR will likely benefit from consistent guest visitation, development projects and cost-saving initiatives. This and the focus on divestitures bodes well. However, a rise in labor and commodity costs is a concern. Let us delve deeper into factors highlighting why investors should hold on to the...
NASDAQ
AM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.19 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
PDBC: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (Symbol: PDBC) where we have detected an approximate $58.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.8% decrease week over week (from 432,300,000 to 428,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of PDBC, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLF) where we have detected an approximate $180.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.5% decrease week over week (from 932,450,000 to 927,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in trading today The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is off about 0.2%, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) is off about 2.7%, and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) is lower by about 1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLF, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
NASDAQ
2 Top Stocks Under $10 You Might Want to Buy Before 2022 Is Over
A lot of stocks that began the year trading at double and in some cases triple digits have fallen out of favor. Figs (NYSE: Figs) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are two stocks that have declined sharply this year, but don't let their single-digit prices scare you away. Both companies are shaking up their respective industries.
NASDAQ
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
NASDAQ
Why Nike Stock Jumped 18% in November
Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) were gaining last month as the sportswear giant benefited from good news out of China, and a cooler-than-expected inflation report gave it a boost as well. The stock had gotten slammed in its most recent earnings report back in September as its earnings fell due...
NASDAQ
RGLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.63, changing hands as high as $112.74 per share. Royal Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 160%
Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) have gained 8.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.44, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $19.33 indicates a potential upside of 159.8%.
Comments / 0